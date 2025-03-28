The Fall Of Europe...

Authored by Paul Weston via X:

A few harsh realities to consider:

1) The hard-left has infiltrated all Western institutions and actively seeks to undermine and subvert all Western nations - regardless of which particular puppet politician is in power.

2) Most countries within Western Europe will see their native young become a minority well before 2050.

3) Western countries currently operate on the principle that foreign people and foreign cultures are intrinsically good, whilst European culture and people are irredeemably evil.

4) This sets up the neo-Marxist agenda of the oppressed and the oppressor which copies the early 20th century revolutionary ideology of Marxist-Leninism where the working class was designated as the oppressed, and the bourgeoisie the oppressor.

5) The result of this was the murder of 100 million people deemed the "oppressor" in Communist Russia and Communist China.

6) Islam is currently designated the "oppressed" by all Western institutions, regardless of the fact that Islam is a supremacist ideology with a 1,400-year history of imperial expansion and warfare. Europeans are designated the "oppressor" even as they yield to every edict of "diversity" ladled upon them.

7) Islam will politically control much of Western Europe before 2050 as a result of rapidly declining native demographics, coupled with rapidly expanding Islamic demographics and single-minded bloc voting for Islamic political parties.

8) Few politicians or journalists (none in England...) will talk about this, let alone state what should be done to halt the overthrow of Western Europe. People who do talk about it are liable to be arrested for Hate Crime and imprisoned.

9) This represents an existential crisis which threatens our very survival as a people, a culture, and an entire continent. We are a dwindling demographic deemed the oppressor by our own Traitor Class, even as a growing demographic with a supremacist belief system is forced upon us by the Traitor Class - which maintains our potential future masters are the oppressed. The history of Lenin, Stalin and Mao with regard to the oppressed and the oppressor does not bode well for the European people.

10) We have little time left, but most people cling to the naïve belief that we can somehow vote our way out of this terrible situation. I don't entirely discount this possibility, but I do believe that should the AfD in Germany or Marine Le Pen in France threaten to win an election in a landslide, they would never be allowed to take power. The EU criminals in the Commission - and they really are criminals - have already intimated they will ban "far-right" parties capable of winning elections - and recently did just that in Romania.

All in all then, not good, as Jerry Seinfeld might say. I'm sorry if people find this depressing, but I do think it is a matter of crucial importance that our situation be properly understood. After all, if we don't realise how bad things are, we will be unable to plan any possible salvation.