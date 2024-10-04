Far-Left 'Agents Of Change' Armed With Crowbars Sabotage F-35 Parts Factory In UK

UK-based anti-Israel organization Palestine Action sent several of its far-left radical members to attack the Teledyne CML Composites factory in Bromborough, UK, which it claims supplies critical parts for F-35 stealth fighters.

Palestine Action's X account posted a viral video on Tuesday showing its 'Actionists' - or 'agents of change' - conducting a rooftop entry into the factory, breaking through the ceiling panels, and comprising what the group claims is a 'clean room' for F-35 jet part production.

"According to a senior Teledyne manager, contamination of their clean rooms could stop production for up to 12 months. Actionists just got through to the clean room for Israel's F-35 fighter jet parts," Palestine Action said.

According to a senior Teledyne manager, contamination of their clean rooms could stop production for up to 12 months.



Actionists just got through to the clean room for Israel's F-35 fighter jet parts.

BBC News also confirmed the incident involving Palestine Action at the Teledyne factory in the UK:

Three people were arrested when a factory in Wirral was targeted by pro-Palestine activists for the second time in three months. The Palestine Action campaign group claimed responsibility for the protest at Teledyne CML Composites in Bromborough, which it claims supplies parts for Israeli warplanes. Merseyside Police said it was called to the site on Tebay Road at 06:05 BST after reports of three people climbing on the roof and causing damage. The force said two people had gained access to the factory via the roof and were detained inside.

According to InfluenceWatch, Palestine Action also has a US-based branch with the goal of "dismantling the ability for the Israeli state to carry out its foreign policy objectives by obstructing the facilities that produce arms for Israel."

The Washington Free Beacon reported in 2023 that James "Fergie" Chambers, heir to the Cox Enterprises family fortune, had been funding the US-based branch of the radical far-left group.

On X, Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of the communist rule of ex-Chinese leader Mao Zedong, noted Fergie is a "devoted Communist."

Fergie Chambers is the heir to the Cox Media empire. He is also a devoted Communist and a fan of Mao (see tattoo on his thigh). He is spending his fortune from capitalism on a proletariat Revolution to overthrow capitalism.



How was he introduced to Communism? By a history… pic.twitter.com/V0KeJutqr7 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) December 7, 2023

Palestine Action is supported by the Action Network, an open platform that empowers progressive causes, such as Communism.

Not surprising.

Action Network provides support for another Marxist group, Black Lives Matter. The group takes positions many Americans would find very controversial, like its view of the nuclear family, stating: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages.'"

Many of the far-left progressives are cut from Marxist cloth and serve as agents of change to usher in Marxism, followed by Communism. To get there, they believe the West must collapse. Think about it: woke, illegal alien invasion, endless foreign wars, rampant inflation, fentanyl crisis, skyrocketing federal debt, out-of-control violent crime, and the list goes on and on ... maybe the disaster is no longer on the horizon; it's already arrived.