Far-Left Boston Mayor's Campaign Allegedly Funded By Dem Power Broker Linked To China

Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu has positioned herself as anything but 'America First'—doubling down on sanctuary policies that defend criminal illegal aliens. Her liberal sanctuary city laws increasingly undermine national security, raising serious questions about why she has embraced such a dangerous stance.

🚨SCOOP🚨 Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2021 campaign received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fundraiser who is listed by a Chinese intelligence agency as an official, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered. pic.twitter.com/9M8UdA1KQk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2025

A Daily Caller News Foundation investigation has potentially uncovered why the far-left mayor stands with illegal aliens and not with bolstering national security after the disastrous Biden-Harris regime's migrant invasion:

Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu's 2021 campaign received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fundraiser who is listed by a Chinese intelligence agency as an official, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered. Gary Yu, the founder of Boston International Media Consulting, helped raise over $300,000 for Wu with the help of a Chinese civic association he leads. However, Yu — whose Chinese name is Yu Guoliang — is listed as an official by an agency of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and intelligence service called the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and also operates as a recruiter for the Chinese government, according to reports from the CCP, Chinese state media and civic associations led by Yu.

Forensic analysis of public records reveals a web of entities connected to "Gary Guoliang Yu" by one degree of separation, including DCNF's target: Boston International Media Consulting.

"China's strategy to influence state and local policymakers is executed, in part, through hundreds of ostensibly 'civil society' organizations that are actually affiliated with the CCP's UFWD," Michael Lucci, CEO of State Armor, a nonprofit focused on countering the CCP, told the DCNF.

Lucci noted, "Xi Jinping considers United Front work a critical tool to undermine democracies. It involves influence peddling, intelligence collection, and intellectual property theft, all for the end goal of aligning U.S. subnational governments with China's foreign policy and exploiting weaknesses they find."

China expert Gordon Chang told the DCNF, "There is no ethnic Chinese official in America who is not targeted. It's time for law enforcement to investigate the CCP's ties to Gary Yu and Yu's ties to Mayor Michelle Wu."

"Wu's ultra-leftism makes her the perfect candidate for CCP recruitment and capture," Chang said, adding, "Or do we have it backward? Is her ultra-leftism the result of CCP recruitment and capture? More than just the people of Boston would like to know."

Mayor Wu has continued to state she will not comply with mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens.

Does Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu think these violent criminal illegal aliens are above the law? She and her fellow Sanctuary City mayors want a lawless nation.



President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring the rule of law and putting the safety of Americans first. pic.twitter.com/gtIR2i7VMq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 21, 2025

Wu's stance is deeply alarming, as harboring criminal illegal aliens poses a very clear threat to national security.

Policies like these don't serve the American people—they serve foreign adversaries like China, which seeks to destabilize the U.S. from within as it prepares for war.