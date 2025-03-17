Far-Left French MEP Demands Return Of Statue Of Liberty As US No Longer Stands For Its Values

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

A far-left French MEP has called on the United States to return the Statue of Liberty, claiming the nation clearly doesn’t appreciate the monument or what it stands for.

French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann made the provocative remark on Sunday while addressing approximately 1,500 activists at his Place Publique party congress.

Glucksmann criticized certain American political decisions, claiming that the U.S. had forsaken the values of liberty that the statue represents.

“Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann declared, targeting “Americans who have chosen to switch to the side of tyrants.”

He particularly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for what he claimed was the dismissal of researchers in their pursuit of scientific freedom, suggesting that if the U.S. no longer values liberty, the statue would be more fitting in France.

“You have been given it as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So she will be very comfortable here at home,” Glucksmann said of the famous landmark.

His remarks were met with cheers from his supporters.

The Statue of Liberty, designed by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi with engineering contributions from Gustave Eiffel, was gifted by the French people to the United States to commemorate their alliance during the American Revolutionary War. Unveiled on Oct. 28, 1886, the statue has since stood as a symbol of American democracy and freedom on Liberty Island in New York Harbor.

A vocal supporter of Ukraine, Glucksmann also criticized Trump’s disengagement from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He expressed concerns over the global rise of far-right movements, which he linked to Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen. In response, he called for “democratic resistance” to counter what he termed the “Trump and Musk fan club” in France.

Glucksmann further extended an invitation to American researchers who feel restricted by their country’s policies, stating:

“If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to dismiss those who, through their freedom, innovation, and sense of inquiry, have made your country the world’s leading power, then we will welcome them.”

His party has distributed a flyer urging the creation of a political force to uphold the French values of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” by launching “training programs” to counter right-wing ideologies.

Read more here...

* * *

White House Spokesperson Caroline Leavitt made her feelings clear... "It’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now. They should be very grateful..."