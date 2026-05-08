Farage's Reform UK Storms To Historic Gains In Local Elections As Labour Collapses

Reform UK is on track for historic gains in the 2026 UK local elections - seizing hundreds of seats in the early counts while Labour and the Conservatives suffer heavy defeats across England.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, celebrated huge gains in England’s local elections on May 1 (Press Association via AP Images)

With results from 39 of 136 councils declared overnight (roughly 28% of the vote counted), Reform UK has already gained over 300 seats - a remarkable surge for a party that had almost no local presence just a few years ago.

Now more than 300 seats won for Reform UK.



Absolutely brilliant. 🤩🔥 — Dr David Bull (@drdavidbull) May 8, 2026

Labour has lost 220 seats, the Conservatives 107, while the Liberal Democrats gained 35 and the Greens 22.

Will Reform UK win the most council seat elections in the 2026 United Kingdom local elections?

Yes 99% · No 1%

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Labour on the Brink in Traditional Strongholds

The scale of Labour’s collapse is stark. In areas where the party was defending seats, it has retained only 23% so far. One senior Conservative commentator noted on X that Labour is “currently losing 84% of the seats they are defending.”

Labour has already lost control of at least five councils, including long-held northern strongholds. Tameside fell after 47 years of Labour rule. Heavy losses were also recorded in Halton, Hartlepool, Redditch and Tamworth, with Reform UK making major inroads in former Labour heartlands across the North and Midlands.

Birmingham on the Brink of a Reform Takeover?

Nowhere is the drama more intense than in Birmingham, where all 101 council seats are up for election. Pre-poll surveys had Reform UK as the largest party or very close to it, with some projections putting them on 47 seats - just short of an outright majority.

A widely shared post on X claimed Reform UK is “tipped to take control of Birmingham City Council in what could become one of the biggest political upsets in modern British politics.” Local issues including a prolonged bin strike and council finances have dominated the campaign. Results from Britain’s second city are expected later today.

If these projections are even close to accurate, today will go down as a historic moment in modern British politics.



Reform UK potentially gaining nearly 1,600 council seats would represent one of the most dramatic political shifts in recent local election history.



Labour and… https://t.co/P94MVzMTrP pic.twitter.com/tA8bAVkUUQ — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) May 7, 2026

Across the declared councils, Reform UK is winning approximately 48% of the seats contested so far. Many authorities are heading for no overall control, creating a fragmented political map.

The Liberal Democrats enjoyed a standout result in Richmond upon Thames, taking every seat. The Greens also made solid gains.

In Scotland, counting for the Scottish Parliament election begins this morning, with first results expected around lunchtime. Polls had suggested the SNP would fall short of a majority while Reform UK was on course for a significant breakthrough. Wales is also counting today.

Political Earthquake for Starmer

These are the first major elections since Labour’s 2024 landslide victory and represent a serious test for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has hailed the results as evidence of a “historic change in British politics.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch faces questions about her party’s ability to stem the flow of votes to Reform on the right.

This is a developing story. More councils - including several major metropolitan boroughs - will declare throughout Friday, with the full national picture expected by Saturday.

The last word goes to @higgyboson

CV.

Completely ruined a major 126 year old political party in less than 2 years.

Became the most hated UK Prime Minister in history.

Unilaterally gave away billions of £'s of taxpayers money with no accountability required from the recipients.

Wrecked the economy.

Failed to control mass immigration, both legal and illegal.

Failed to address the problem of muslim rape gangs.

Increased welfare payments to a point where benefits now cost more than the entire income tax take.

Allowed weekly pro-Palestinian hate marches on our streets.

Consistently referred to people with concerns about the proliferation of migrant violence as "Far Right".

Promoted one of his friends to high office despite knowing he was a buddy of one of the most prolific paedophiles on the planet.

Consistently worked to reverse the result of the biggest democratic vote in British history by stealth.

Placed tax dodgers, fraudsters and CV fantasists in Ministerial posts.

Invited a known islamist terrorist to No.10 while simultaneously banning foreign commentators from the UK for merely reporting on the border fiasco.

Took two weeks to find a Royal Navy ship that actually worked.

Introduced legislation that will destroy the private rental market and create hundreds of thousands of homeless families.

Promised to build 1.5 million homes in five years despite everyone telling him it would be impossible.

Failed to help motorists and hauliers after the rise in the price of fuel caused by the war in Iran.

Continues to allow Ed Milliband to wreck the UK's energy industry with his insane Net Zero policies.

Raised the minimum wage and employers National Insurance contributions leading to thousands of job losses and businesses folding.

Introduced VAT to private school fees leading to many excellent seats of learning closing their doors.

Consistently refused to answer questions during the session in the parliamentary week set aside for this specific purpose.

Consistently failed to accept responsibility for any wrong doing, preferring to sack others instead.

Alienated "working people" while claiming to be on their side.

And the lies. The constant lies.

Failure. Failure. And more Failure.

Time to go.