Feds Charge Sinaloa's Governor, Senator, Mayor, & Other Top Officials With Running A Narco-State

Submitted by The Bureau's Sam Cooper,

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged ten current and former senior Mexican government officials — among them the sitting governor of Sinaloa, a sitting federal senator, the mayor of the state capital, and the state’s former secretary of public security — with conspiring to protect the Sinaloa Cartel’s most powerful faction in exchange for millions of dollars in drug money, in what may be the most sweeping corruption indictment ever brought against a sitting government in the Western Hemisphere.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of New York and unsealed Wednesday, charges all ten defendants with narcotics importation conspiracy — specifically, conspiracy to flood the United States with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine — as well as conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices in furtherance of drug trafficking.

One defendant, a municipal police commander, faces additional charges of kidnapping resulting in death: the alleged abduction and murder of a Drug Enforcement Administration confidential source, his relative, and a 13-year-old boy, carried out using a police patrol car.

The document does not describe a cartel that corrupted a government. It describes a government that became the cartel’s operating infrastructure.

In what appears to be the first instance in American legal history of the Justice Department indicting a sitting Mexican governor, prosecutors allege that Ruben Rocha Moya, 76, who has served as governor of Sinaloa since November 2021, did not simply accept cartel money. He allegedly made his deal with the Chapitos — the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman — before he was ever elected, in a meeting guarded by Cartel sicarios armed with machineguns, and delivered on every term thereafter.

Rubén Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa state...

What makes the filing extraordinary even by the standards of major cartel prosecutions is the physical evidence prosecutors say they recovered: handwritten monthly bribe lists, seized in Mexico during the investigation, that record by name, alias, and official position which Sinaloa officials were being paid by the Cartel, and exactly how much. The lists name defendants in this case. They are reproduced in the indictment as photographs. They are, in effect, the Chapitos’ payroll — and they show a government bought line by line.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is a ruthless criminal organization that has flooded this community with dangerous drugs for decades,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “No matter your title or position, we are committed to bringing you to justice.”

The indictment sets off what observers described as a political earthquake in Mexico — and poses a crisis of a different kind for President Claudia Sheinbaum, whose own party, Morena, counts at least three of the defendants among its members. The charges land on the eve of formal renegotiations of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade pact central to Mexico’s export economy, a timing that reads less like coincidence than calculated maximum pressure.

Ioan Grillo, a veteran journalist and author who has spent decades covering Mexico’s cartels, noted Wednesday that Mexico’s foreign relations department received the extradition requests for Rocha Moya and the other Sinaloa officials the previous evening at 6 p.m. — meaning Sheinbaum had roughly 18 hours to prepare a response before the indictment became public. “She is in a very tough position,” Grillo wrote.

At the center of the indictment is Rocha Moya.

As governor, he oversees Sinaloa’s entire administrative apparatus, including all state and local police forces. Prosecutors allege his relationship with the Chapitos predates his election and was foundational to it. In early 2021, while still campaigning, Rocha Moya allegedly attended a meeting with Ivan and Ovidio Guzman at which he promised that if elected, he would install officials friendly to the Chapitos’ drug trafficking operations throughout the Sinaloa government. The Chapitos delivered on their side.

On election day in June 2021, sicarios acting on Ivan’s orders stole ballots and ballot boxes for the opposing party. They used a list of Rocha Moya’s opponents and their home addresses — provided to the Chapitos by co-defendant Enrique Diaz Vega — to kidnap and intimidate those opponents into abandoning the race. Officers of the Sinaloa State Police, whose commanders had been ordered to stand down, received emergency calls reporting armed men at polling stations, voters being directed at gunpoint toward favored candidates, and ballot boxes being stolen across Culiacan, Mazatlan, Navolato, and Elota.

After winning, Rocha Moya and his secretary general, Enrique Inzunza Cazarez — now a sitting federal senator — met again with the Chapitos under machineguns and confirmed their arrangement: in exchange for the Chapitos’ support, Rocha Moya would deliver effective control of the Sinaloa State Police to the Cartel. As governor, prosecutors allege, he has delivered on every term.

Inzunza Cazarez, now representing Sinaloa in Mexico’s federal senate, allegedly served as a direct physical courier between the Chapitos and Rocha Moya, conveying communications confirming the terms of their arrangement. Enrique Diaz Vega, who served as Sinaloa’s secretary of administration and finance from November 2021 to September 2024, allegedly handed the Chapitos the names and home addresses of Rocha Moya’s political opponents so the Cartel could threaten them out of the race before a ballot was cast.

The corruption ran deep into the state’s law enforcement apparatus.

Damaso Castro Zaavedra, Sinaloa’s deputy attorney general, allegedly received approximately $200,000 pesos — roughly $10,893 in U.S. dollars — every month. In exchange, he gave the Chapitos advance warning of planned operations, including identifying which drug labs were being targeted by the Drug Enforcement Administration so evidence could be destroyed or moved before raids began.

Two successive chiefs of Sinaloa’s Investigative Police — Marco Antonio Almanza Aviles and Alberto Jorge Contreras Nunez, known as “Cholo” — were both allegedly on the Chapitos’ monthly payroll throughout their tenures. Aviles allegedly accepted roughly $16,670 per month from a meeting at one of Ivan’s ranches in 2017 or 2018; in exchange, he issued arrest warrants for the Chapitos’ enemies on demand and ordered the release of cartel members arrested for drug trafficking.

Contreras Nunez, selected by Rocha Moya with explicit Chapitos approval and holding the position until approximately February 2026, accepted approximately $16,000 per month in cash and helped the Chapitos track down and kill their enemies. Gerardo Merida Sanchez, Sinaloa’s secretary of public security — overseeing the entire state police — allegedly accepted more than $100,000 in U.S. dollars in monthly cash bribes and in 2023 alone warned the Cartel in advance of at least ten raids on drug labs, allowing them to evacuate personnel, drugs, and equipment before police arrived.

Jose Antonio Dionisio Hipolito, known as “Tornado,” a deputy director and later commander of the Sinaloa State Police, allegedly accepted approximately $6,000 per month from at least 2012 through 2024, sold ammunition and assault rifle magazines to Chapitos members, had arrest paperwork altered to conceal that detained cartel members had been armed, and met personally with Ivan and Ovidio to receive a radio with instructions to stay in contact.

The most grave allegation in the indictment concerns October 2023, and it falls on Juan Valenzuela Millan, known as “Juanito,” a high-level commander in the Culiacan Municipal Police from approximately 2018 to 2024.

Millan allegedly accepted approximately $41,000 per month in cash — funds distributed among himself, his commanders, and more than forty other corrupt municipal officers — and gave the Chapitos unrestricted access to the intelligence, operations, and physical resources of the municipal police, including patrol cars and radios.

When Ivan Guzman and a senior Chapitos associate ordered the kidnapping and murder of Alexander Meza Leon, a confidential source providing information to the Drug Enforcement Administration about Chapitos drug trafficking operations, Millan’s officers carried out the abduction. In a marked patrol car, municipal police stopped Meza Leon and another victim on the street, detained them, and handed them directly to Cartel sicarios, who tortured and killed them. Among the victims killed was a 13-year-old boy. Additional civilians were subsequently kidnapped and murdered as the Chapitos sought to eliminate anyone associated with the source. Count Four of the indictment charges Millan alone with kidnapping resulting in death. Juan de Dios Gamez Mendivil, the current mayor of Culiacan, rounds out the list of defendants. He allegedly accepted more than $10,000 in U.S. dollars per month and shielded Chapitos operations across the city he governs.

Among the most remarkable pieces of evidence described in the indictment are physical documents prosecutors say they recovered from Mexico: handwritten monthly bribe lists maintained by the Chapitos’ plaza boss in Culiacan. Each month, prosecutors allege, the plaza boss received from the Chapitos a box of cash alongside a list specifying the name, alias, or official position of each official to be paid and the precise peso amount. Three such lists are reproduced as photographs in the indictment — each headed with a variation of “Gobierno” and a total figure, each with the names of defendants circled in red. They are, prosecutors say, the Cartel’s own records — a paper ledger of a purchased government, recovered in Mexico, showing the systematic monthly acquisition of Sinaloa’s law enforcement apparatus, position by position, peso by peso.

The indictment situates the corruption within a supply chain that begins in China and ends in American communities.

The Sinaloa Cartel, prosecutors allege, has for years worked directly with precursor chemical manufacturers in China and elsewhere to obtain the raw materials needed to produce fentanyl and methamphetamine at industrial scale. Sinaloa’s position on Mexico’s Pacific coast has given Chinese suppliers both maritime and air access to deliver those chemicals to the state and its surrounding regions — access that was only possible, prosecutors allege, because corrupt officials like those charged Wednesday ensured no one would interfere with the shipments.

Once manufactured, the narcotics moved north through Sonora and Baja California across the United States border concealed in car compartments, tractor-trailers, luggage on commercial flights, shipping containers with falsified paperwork, and the bodies of drug mules, as well as through tunnels beneath the border and on so-called black flights, where planes flew with their transponders disabled. Stash houses in Southern California, El Paso, and Phoenix fed a wholesale distribution network reaching New York and the East Coast. Fentanyl has become one of the leading causes of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 49.

The political fallout for Sheinbaum is severe.

At least three of the defendants — Rocha Moya, the mayor of Culiacan, and Senator Inzunza Cazarez — are members of her party, Morena. Rocha Moya was a staunch ally of Sheinbaum’s political mentor, former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and enthusiastically embraced Lopez Obrador’s signature “Hugs, Not Bullets” cartel policy — a deliberate strategy of avoiding direct confrontation with Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations. Critics have long argued that both Lopez Obrador and Sheinbaum carried out few high-level corruption prosecutions and weakened the institutions responsible for rooting it out. His long personal friendship with Lopez Obrador, Mexican observers have noted, appeared to shield Rocha Moya from scrutiny despite long-rumored cartel ties.

Sheinbaum, just days before the unsealing, told reporters her government had seen no evidence supporting the corruption allegations and insisted any American investigation of Mexican nationals must be reviewed by the Mexican attorney general’s office. Mexico’s foreign ministry, after receiving the extradition requests, said the documents provided by Washington did not contain sufficient evidence to establish the defendants’ responsibility, adding that the attorney general’s office would determine whether arrests and extraditions were warranted.

Rocha Moya denied everything. “This attack isn’t just against me,” he wrote on X Wednesday afternoon. “It is part of a perverse strategy to violate the constitutional order” of Mexico and an assault on national sovereignty. “We will show them that this slander doesn’t have any sort of foundation.” Senator Inzunza Cazarez issued a similar denial.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ron Johnson last week signaled the campaign was coming, warning publicly that Washington would be targeting Mexican officials linked to organized crime. Two of El Chapo’s sons — Ovidio Guzman Lopez and Joaquin Guzman Lopez — are currently in U.S. custody facing drug-smuggling charges and are widely reported to be cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for leniency.

The granular detail in Wednesday’s indictment — the meeting dates, the ranch locations, the radio handoffs, the bribe list totals — is consistent with, among other possible sources, testimony from individuals who were present at those meetings. Ovidio and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, both in U.S. custody and widely reported to be cooperating with prosecutors, would be among those with direct knowledge of the arrangements described.

As of Wednesday, none of the ten defendants were in custody. The charges carry maximum penalties including life imprisonment on the narcotics conspiracy count. Eight of the ten face mandatory minimum sentences of 40 years.