FEMA Prepares Test Of Nationwide Emergency Alert Hours After Russia Tests Public Warning System

Both the US and Russia are testing nationwide emergency alert emergency public warning systems today.

FEMA is conducting a nationwide emergency alert system test on Wednesday. Russia is also conducting emergency tests this week to prepare for nuclear blasts. That’s JUST a coincidence though, right? Nothing to worry about, right??? — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 3, 2023

Russia tested its system early Wednesday, "blaring out sirens and interrupting some television and radio broadcasts to warn the population to stay calm," according to Reuters.

"The readiness of warning systems is being checked, please remain calm," a Russian male voice was heard on television and radio.

"When you hear the sound of a siren, you need to remain calm and not panic, turn on the TV - any publicly accessible channel or radio - and listen to the information message," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

📹📸 The US and Russia have both announced they will be holding nationwide emergency alert exercises on Wednesday.

Video from Russia pic.twitter.com/KQFONsYGuU — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) October 4, 2023

The ministry continued, "The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature."

This afternoon, at approximately 1320 ET, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is also conducting a large-scale test of its public warning systems on all TVs, radios, and cell phones.

These emergency public warning systems aim to alert the public about natural disasters to nuclear bomb attacks.

What piques our interest is why the US and Russia are conducting tests on the same day amid fears both countries are marching toward World War III.