Slovak PM Fico Accuses Media Of Sabotaging Relations After Trump 'Psychologically Dangerous' Claim

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico unloaded on Politico on Wednesday, accusing the outlet of peddling "lies" over its reporting on alleged private conversations he supposedly held with European leaders following his recent meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Jan. 17.

"I STRONGLY REJECT THE LIES OF THE HATEFUL, PRO-BRUSSELS LIBERAL PORTAL POLITICO," Fico wrote on X in caps. "It is a sad look at the liberal and progressive political and media world."

The whole episode is strange, with Politico standing by its report filled with bombshell claims and sourced to several unnamed diplomats. It is now boiling down to a 'he said, she said' scenario. The central claim to the report is that Fico came away from his face-to-face meeting shocked at Trump's state of mind, which left the Slovak leader shaken.

Below are the central assertions from the Politico article:

Slovakia’s prime minister told EU leaders at a summit last week that a meeting with Donald Trump left him shocked by the U.S. president’s state of mind, five European diplomats briefed on the conversation said. Robert Fico, one of the few EU leaders to frequently support Trump’s stance on Europe’s weaknesses, was concerned about the U.S. president’s “psychological state,” two of the diplomats said. Fico used the word “dangerous” to describe how the U.S. president came across during their face-to-face meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Jan. 17, according to two of the diplomats.

And this from another one of Politico's unnamed sources:

Fico seemed to be “traumatized” by his encounter with Trump, one of the European diplomats said. Fico characterized Trump as being “out of his mind,” a diplomat said, using the words briefed to them by their leader, who was directly involved in the conversation.

The outlet further sets the scene for when Fico supposedly relayed his experience to European counterparts in the following: "The conversation between Fico and his European counterparts took place in Brussels on Jan. 22 on the sidelines of an emergency EU summit arranged to discuss transatlantic relations in the wake of Trump’s threats to seize Greenland."

It continued: "Leaders used that gathering to try to calm tensions after the U.S. president walked back his threat to slap tariffs on some European countries over the issue a day earlier."

But Fico in response further wrote on X that he never discussed his US visit informally with any prime minister or president, and accused the outlet of attempting "only to destroy the constructive relationships that Slovakia has with all four corners of the world."

I STRONGLY REJECT THE LIES OF THE HATEFUL, PRO-BRUSSELS LIBERAL PORTAL POLITICO.



It is a sad look at the liberal and progressive political and media world. The abuse of criminal law to destroy opponents, the rejection of different opinions, boundless media lies, and attempts to… — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) January 28, 2026

"No one heard anything, no one saw anything, there are no witnesses, but nothing prevented the POLITICO portal from coming up with lies," Fico wrote.

The White House has also blasted the contents of the report as lies. Still, the headline has generated spin-off articles and a lot of commentary, given that Fico is seen as pro-Trump, and sympathetic to Russia, and has been an outlier in EU politics - and so the headline is very unexpected.