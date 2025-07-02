Fiji Says Chinese Military Base, Missiles Not Welcome In Pacific

The tiny South Pacific archipelago country of Fiji has come out firmly against China establishing a military base in the Pacific Islands, according to a statement of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka issued Wednesday.

He emphasized that China has no need for such a provocatively located base to demonstrate its military strength, citing its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test as evidence.

Via cntraveller

Rabuka provided clear acknowledgement that Pacific nations are grappling with how to respond to China’s growing efforts to expand its influence, in remarks given to the National Press Club in Canberra.

"Pacific leaders have consistently aimed for a diplomatic stance of being friendly with all and enemies to none — a challenging path, but one we believe is achievable," Rabuka said.

The problem is that Pacific Islands have become a key area of geopolitical competition between US and Chinese naval power for regional security influence, especially over the last decade, and as tensions over Taiwan independence continue to boil.

Reuters reported the comments as follows:

Fiji opposes establishment of a military base by China, he said, in response to queries on Beijing’s security ambitions in a region where it already has a security pact with the Solomon Islands and a police presence in several nations. “If they want to come, who would welcome them?” he said. “Not Fiji.”

Rabuka is proposing an "Ocean of Peace" treaty that would bind the region to unity, allow for common solutions to regional issues that arise, and which would reject coercion as a tool for for political dominance. But as Germany's DW reviews:

Beijing has spent hundreds of millions of dollars constructing sports stadiums, government offices, hospitals and roads in Pacific countries such as Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. The charm offensive has already borne fruit with Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Nauru severing longstanding diplomatic links with Taiwan in favor of China.

"We do not want superpower rivalries or big power rivalries to be played out in the Pacific," Rabuka explained in his comments. He added, "China's participation in our development should not affect how we interact with Australia, New Zealand and America."

But these referenced countries have no only long been part of the 'Five Eyes' - English speaking nations which cooperate at the highest levels on intelligence - but there's also the 'AUKUS' defense pact involving the US, Australia, and the UK. Beijing views that it is only legitimately reacting to this rising 'Western threat' in regional waters. China sees that Pacific as its own backyard.