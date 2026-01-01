The Europeans have taken yet more 'counter-Russia' actions amid widespread allegations that Moscow has sponsored sabotage campaigns targeting EU communications infrastructure.

Finnish authorities have newly detained a cargo ship suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable. The vessel has been identified as the Fitburg, and had departed St. Petersburg, Russia and was traveling toward Israel when it was intercepted by Finnish authorities.

Handout: Anadolu/Getty Images

Security officials have since confirmed, "Finnish authorities have taken control of the vessel as part of a joint operation."

The cable in question links Helsinki with Tallinn and is operated by the Finnish telecom company Elisa. Like with other similar cable cutting allegations, officials admit there's no smoking gun proof at this point.

Prior similar instances of Russia's 'shadow fleet' supposedly engaged in cable cutting activity have generated ample headlines but nothing in the way of proof.

Bloomberg and European media have reported that fourteen crew members are currently being held by authorities - which includes nationals of Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

The Finnish police and the Border Guard have accused the vessel dragging its anchor along the seabed, after which it entered Finnish territorial waters at the request of authorities, whereupon it was taken into custody.

"At this stage, the police are investigating the incident as aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage, and aggravated interference with telecommunications," the police said.

The Finnish coast guard tracked has charged that "The ship's anchor chain had been lowered into the water." This after it was taken into custody.

Finland's President Alexander Stubb says he's closely monitoring the situation amid a pending investigation. "Finland is prepared for various security challenges and responds to them in the manner the situation requires," he said on X.

This kind of thing has occurred in the Baltic Sea region, allegedly many times since the Ukraine war began. CNN writes that "At least 10 undersea cables have been cut or damaged in the Baltic Sea since 2023."

Finland seizes vessel suspected of damaging underwater cable



Finnish authorities have seized the cargo vessel Fitburg off the coast of Porkkala in connection with damage to an undersea data cable between Helsinki and Tallinn. The vessel departed Saint Petersburg on December 30… pic.twitter.com/ihtJpkZVlW — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) December 31, 2025

Sometimes the vessels at the center of these controversies were already under Western sanctions, and have been boarded by authorities from various EU and NATO countries.