Finnish President: Today's World Echoes "1918, 1945, Or 1989" 

Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua in a recent interview that today's global landscape resembles a "1918, 1945, or 1989 moment in world history." In other words, Stubb argues the world is at a critical juncture where the existing world order will inevitably give way to a new one.

In a wide-ranging interview, Stubb described how resilience is part of Finland's "DNA," forged through centuries of rule under Sweden and Russia before independence in 1917.

"So you basically, you never give up, you just have to keep on pushing and grinding through the tough stuff. And I think a lot of Fins have that ingrained into the system because remember, we're a poor country. You know, first we were under Sweden for 700 years, then under Russia for a little bit over a hundred," Stubb explained.

Stubb previously served as Prime Minister and Finance Minister, but left politics in 2016 after his party suffered an election defeat. He had no intention of returning to the political sphere until Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

"Had Russia not attacked Ukraine, I would not have run for president of Finland," the president emphasized.

Stubb warned that Russia's imperialist attitude remains a significant concern. He said that countries often fail to learn from their past struggles and instead look to the future, warning that President Vladimir Putin's vision of a "one Russia, one religion, one leader" model is incompatible with liberal democracy. He added that the odds of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia are low.

With an 833-mile land border with Russia, Finland formally joined NATO in April 2023. The country maintains one of Europe's strongest defense postures, with universal conscription of around 900,000 trained reserves and advanced weaponry.

"Well, I mean, our mentality is that the better you prepare, the less likely you're gonna end up in, in a war. Finland has a larger artillery than France and Germany combined, despite being a small country with a fraction of the German and French population per capita," Stubb said.

The most interesting part of Stubb's conversation with the Bloomberg reporter was his discussion of an emerging new world order, as signs grow that the post-World War II system is fracturing, shifting from a unipolar movement to a multipolar state.

"Right now we are living in a 1918, 1945, or 1989 moment in world history. And now we're in a similar situation. We don't know where the world is gonna go," Stubb pointed out.

Separate from the Stubb-Lacqua interview, International Man's Nick Giambruno noted earlier this year about the emergence of "Trump's New World Order."

He stated, "President Trump seems to recognize that maintaining it is not just unrealistic but unsustainable. He appears to have decided that it is in the US's best interest to transition to a multipolar reality on its own terms rather than be forced into it by a chaotic collapse."

Giambruno called this era a "volatile adjustment period as the unipolar world order gives way to a multipolar one."

This "volatile adjustment period" that Giambruno refers to is exactly why the Trump administration has accelerated its Hemispheric Defense strategy. We've already highlighted for readers the companies best positioned to capitalize on this long-term trend, which is expected to play out for years - especially ahead of the volatile 2030s.