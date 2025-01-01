Firefighters, Police Attacked In Diverse Areas Of Brussels During NYE Chaos

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Firefighters and police officers were attacked with fireworks and more than 60 cars were torched during a night of chaos in diverse areas of Brussels, Belgium.

“Once again New Year’s Eve in Brussels was the scene of acts of arson, wanton vandalism and violence against emergency service personnel,” reports VRT News.

The last day of the year is routinely characterized by such attacks by migrant communities in major European cities, the worst example being New Year’s Eve in 2015, where over a thousand women were molested and raped by migrant gangs in Cologne, Germany.

BREAKING:



Youth gangs attacking the Belgian police with fireworks in the no-go zone Molenbeek in Brussels



🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/FoIJ04jy4G — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2025

According to Walter Derieuw of the Brussels Fire Service there were, “Between 60 and 70 vehicles that have been burned out,” and there were a further 60 call outs to respond to “burning rubbish bins, benches, bushes and mattresses.”

Marking a “very turbulent New Year’s Eve,” Derieuw said, “Several firefighters had bricks thrown at them and there were people that fired horizontal fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails.”

The Belgian capital’s emergency services received at least 588 call outs to deal with the chaos during the course of the night while 64 people were detained for their role in the unrest.

A video compilation shows emergency vehicles being pelted with fireworks and objects being dropped from a bridge by hooded youths in Molenbeek, while multiple vehicles were set on fire in Anderlecht, both heavily multicultural areas.

Molenbeek, where two people were also stabbed on Christmas day, is widely known as Europe’s ‘jihadi central’, and was where Paris massacre terrorist Salah Abdeslam was able to hide out for months before being caught.

In 2022, it was revealed that Islamic names make up 43 per cent of total registrations in Brussels, with the most popular name for newborn babies being Mohamed and its different spelling variations.

The country contains numerous ‘no-go zones’ where migrant enclaves exist almost outside of the law.

* * *

