Five Killed In Latest Ukrainian Drone Strike On Moscow As Civilian Death Toll Climbs

Ukraine has continued to conduct long-range drone strikes focused on the Moscow region, deep inside Russian territory. Zelensky has touted that he is ramping up the military pressure on Russia, and will force it to the negotiating table to end the war "by winter".

The latest overnight strikes killed at least five people and injured ten when a drone hit an industrial zone near Moscow. Several fires erupted in the aftermath of the attack on the Novoselki industrial zone outside the Russian capital.

Damage in Moscow region, via Telegram

Moscow's regional governor Andrey Vorobyov announced on Telegram, "Sadly, there have been fatalities and injuries... I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased."

Air defenses were active in the region, and it comes amid a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting Russian industrial zones and manufacturing. According to details in Russian media:

One of the wounded remains in serious condition, with doctors describing the injuries of seven others as moderate, the governor said. Two more people declined hospitalization after being examined by doctors, he added. The victims sustained shrapnel and blast injuries, fractures, and soft-tissue and chest wounds, Vorobyev wrote. Fires broke out at several locations in the industrial zone, including at a warehouse, while a power substation and an administrative building were also damaged by drone debris, the governor added. In the village of Solnyshkovo, a drone damaged a private home and a vehicle, the governor said. No one was injured, he added.

At this point, there are hundreds of drones sent on Russia each night, which Ukraine describes as retaliation for heavy Russian ballistic missile attacks on its cities.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday morning that 320 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed inside Russia in the prior 12 hours across several regions. It has decried these as terror attacks against civilians, including a horrific drone strike on a crowded beach.

It happened Monday at the Black Sea holiday village of Arkhipo-Osipovka, Gelendzhik resort area:

The beach was packed, many vacationers lounging near the turquoise waters when the drone slammed into the white sand and burst into a fireball. Russian officials said seven people, including three children, were killed and 58 others injured by the explosion in the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik on Monday. The explosion was captured on video and shared on social media, and verified by NBC News.

The civilian death toll has been mounting. Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said a total of 49 civilians have been killed and more than 340 others wounded in Ukrainian attacks inside Russia over just the past week.

Russian officials say air defenses repelled a drone attack on the Moscow region, Authorities say five people were killed and 10 injured as fires broke out in an industrial area in Chekhov district.



Emergency crews remain at affected sites as authorities monitor further drones. pic.twitter.com/J9lyUHHsAu — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 4, 2026

Ukrainian civilians have also continued to suffer, with Russian attacks having killed three people in Sumy in the country's northeast, the head of the regional military administration said Tuesday.

"Two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian (guided aerial bomb) strikes on Sumy tonight," Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram. "The girls were 5 and 10 years old. The children's bodies were recovered from under the rubble of their house," he described after six guided aerial bombs struck the city.