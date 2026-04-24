Flurry Of Reports Signal 'Breakthrough' In US, Iran Getting Back To The Table In Pakistan, As Third US Carrier Arrives

After signaling all day yesterday that it has not decided to engage the United States in a second round of peace talks, Friday morning has seen a flurry of headlines out of Saudi and regional media speculating that today is different. "Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi may arrive tonight accompanied by a small delegation," Pakistani government source has told Al Arabiya's correspondent.

Also Bloomberg too is reporting that Iran's FM Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad tonight. Additionally sources out of Pakistan say the country may announce today the resumption of negotiations between Iran and America. Of course, we've seen many such "second round of US-Iran talks expected" headlines before which didn't materialize, and at the moment there's no signs of movement out of the US side.

via Al Jazeera

However, some of these same sources and headlines are cautioning that it is unclear if there will be Washington engagement. But if a second round of talks actually materializes, it will lend credence to the recent White House insistence that Tehran's private stance is much more compromising and conciliatory than its public stance. Latest:

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ABBAS ARAGHCHI IS EXPECTED TO REACH ISLAMABAD AT AROUND 10 PM LOCAL TIME, ACCORDING TO AN IRANIAN SOURCE.

And Al Jazeera freshly reports on a flurry of phone calls, which suggests some kind of potential "breakthrough" in getting back to the negotiating table:

Government sources have confirmed there is a “high likelihood of a breakthrough” in US-Iran talks in Islamabad, as a delegation led by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital tonight. Earlier today, Iran’s foreign minister held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, confirmed by both sides. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the two sides exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and ongoing diplomatic efforts in the context of US-Iran engagement. Dar underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, while Araghchi appreciated Pakistan’s “consistent and constructive facilitation role”, the ministry said. Iran’s state news agency IRNA also reported that Araghchi held a separate telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Army chief Asim Munir.

According to more of some of the latest from Al Jazeera:

US President Donald Trump says he hopes to host Israeli and Lebanese leaders “in the near future”, after announcing a three-week extension to the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, which was due to expire on Sunday.

President Trump said he is under no pressure to end his war with Iran, though time is limited for Tehran. “I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t – The clock is ticking!” Trump wrote on social media.

A third US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East. The USS George HW Bush joined the USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln in a massive buildup of naval firepower.

Trump gives orders to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boats placing sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as the US naval siege of Iran’s ports continues, and officials in Tehran say talks will not resume until the blockade is lifted.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) is flashing the big stick:

For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000… pic.twitter.com/fbMdz1IYn8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 24, 2026

developing...

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