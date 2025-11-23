Footage Shows Possible Drone Strike On Major Power Station Near Moscow

Footage circulating on X shows multiple angles of what appears to be a drone strike on a power plant that plays a critical role in keeping Moscow's energy grid humming.

Visegrád 24 reports that long-range suicide drones struck the Shatura Power Plant in Moscow Oblast, roughly 75 miles east of the capital.

The facility is one of the region's key power generation hubs, with about 1,500 MW of installed capacity, including a modern 400 MW combined-cycle gas-turbine unit added in 2010. The plant is owned and operated by PJSC Unipro, according to the latest available data.

"It's one of Russia's oldest electricity and heat generation facilities, playing an important part in supplying the wider Moscow region with heat and electricity," Visegrád 24 noted.

BREAKING:



Ukrainian long-range suicide drones have struck the Shatura Power Plant in the Moscow region.



It’s one of Russia’s oldest electricity and heat generation facilities, playing an important part in supplying the wider Moscow region with heath and electricity. pic.twitter.com/qnyIhGvoGN — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 23, 2025

Another angle of the strike was uploaded on X by OSINTdefender.

The account wrote, "Several massive explosions have occurred at the Shatura Thermal Power Station in the Moscow Oblast of Western Russia, one of the largest power plants in the Russian Federation, following a large-scale drone strike tonight against Moscow by the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Several massive explosions have occurred at the Shatura Thermal Power Station in the Moscow Oblast of Western Russia, one of the largest power plants in the Russian Federation, following a large-scale drone strike tonight against Moscow by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/4m8woJkr0E — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 23, 2025

Additional footage:

Enthusiastic-sounding cameraman films the Ukrainian attack on the Shatura Power Station in Russia's Moscow Oblast on Sunday morning. https://t.co/dxfiAY1yA9 pic.twitter.com/GbtMfyNttv — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) November 23, 2025

There has been no official confirmation from Kyiv about the strike, and it comes on the same day Ukrainian and American officials are in Switzerland as part of Trump's push for Kyiv to accept a peace deal to end the war with Russia. Moscow has not yet commented on the strike nor released details about the power plant's status or outages.