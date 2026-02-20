Ford Carrier Group Enters Mediterranean To Join Biggest US Build-Up Since 2003 Iraq War

Open source monitors as well as US and Middle East media have confirmed that the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has entered the Mediterranean Sea, having sailed passed the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday.

This is the second carrier strike group expected to soon operate directly in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, amid the massive military build-up and pressure campaign against Iran. It was sent from the Caribbean earlier this month, extending its planned deployment.

USS Ford entering the Mediterranean. Via @dparody

The USS Mahan Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which is accompanying the USS Gerald R. Ford, is also now crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, maritime tracking analysis shows.

The aircraft carrier will likely take several more days to reach the Middle East and be poised to operate against Iran - so it looks to be in place by start of next week.

According to Bloomberg and other outlets, the US has now amassed the biggest force in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. There is administration talk of "limited strikes" - but clearly Washington is getting ready for all escalation scenarios.

The Ford's entry into Mediterranean waters took longer than expected because it was reportedly conducting replenishment-at-sea, again suggesting the nuclear-powered vessel is readying for a long, or sustained campaign.

Diplomacy seems to be continuing, but also with Trump himself on Friday confirming that he's considering 'limited' strikes on Iran in order to force an Iran deal on Washington's terms:

The reports come after Trump publicly told Iran that it has “10 to 15 days” to cut a deal over its nuclear program, as the US continues its vast military build up in the region. “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One yesterday. He added that negotiations could be allowed to continue for another 10 to 15 days, a deadline the president described as “pretty much” the “maximum”. “I would think that would be enough time,” Trump said.

So there is perhaps time to breathe, while Iranian officials continue to scramble, hoping to stave off attack. According to fresh Reuters reporting:

Iran to present its draft in 2–3 days, with further talks expected within a week, its foreign minister says -adding a diplomatic deal with the U.S. is “within reach” and could be achieved in a very short time.

But once a potential attack starts, Iran's response is entirely unpredictable, especially after this firm warning communicated formally to the United Nations:

In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran warned that if attacked, all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would be considered legitimate targets in its defensive response.



The letter added that the United States would bear full and… pic.twitter.com/I7mYTzQERE — SafetySwipe (@SafetyNotorious) February 19, 2026

Iranian leaders may consider that they have no choice but to inflict as much pain as possible on American bases and forces in the region, seeing this as a matter of existential survival.

“It will be very hard for the Trump administration to do a one-and-done kind of attack in Iran this time around,” said Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group. “Because the Iranians would respond in a way that would make all-out conflict inevitable.”

But the Pentagon seems to be readying for just such a scenario, also while Congress is still days away from belatedly debating a resurrected War Powers push - driven by Reps Khanna and Massie.