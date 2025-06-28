Watch Tonight: Mike Benz vs. Cenk Uygur Debate US Foreign Aid As 'Redheaded Libertarian' Moderates

As the great Ron Paul said…

Foreign aid is taking money from poor people in rich countries and giving it to rich people in poor countries. #CNNDebate #tcot #RonPaul — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) October 19, 2011

But is it worse than that? Not simply a wealth transfer but a lever of control, wielded by the U.S. government to make weaker nations fall in line. Soft power as they call it.

Few understand it better than Mike Benz, formerly the “Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Communications and Information Policy” at the State Department. Benz believes soft power and foreign aid, managed effectively, have their place in the U.S. empire. Tonight we are bringing the reformist Benz together with foreign aid proponent Cenk Uygur and abolitionist Keith Knight (editor of Scott Horton’s Libertarian Institute) to answer the question: “should we abolish foreign aid?” Hosted by Josie the “ Redheaded Libertarian ”.

Tune in to the top of the ZH homepage or X page at 7pm ET tonight to watch the debate live.