Foreign Meddling: US Ambassador Lobbies Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Against Forcing New Elections

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling government coalition stands on the brink of being toppled by a bill that would dissolve the country's parliament and force new elections, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has controversially inserted himself into the country's domestic affairs by lobbying ultra-Orthodox members of Netanyahu's coalition -- urging them to rethink their plans to vote in favor of the measure.

The rebellion by the ultra-Orthodox parties springs from their anger over the prospect of ultra-Orthodox youth being included in the country's military draft -- after having been exempt from conscription since Israel's 1948 founding. Last summer, Israel's Supreme Court ruled that the government must start drafting the Haredi men, who typically dedicate their entire lives to religious study. Since then, the ultra-Orthodox have been pushing hard for the Knesset to pass legislation to render the Supreme Court decision on the subject moot. With the IDF poised to conscript 54,000 Haredi yeshiva students in July, the parties have been boycotting various votes and are now poised to tip the scales in favor of new elections.

According to polling, Netanyahu would be thrown to the curb in a new election. Enter Huckabee. The former Arkansas governor and fervent Evangelical Christian Zionist has been meeting with senior Haredi politicians, imploring them to give Netanyahu more time to solve the draft crisis. His pitches reportedly include a caution that “government stability is important for dealing with the Iranian issue.” (Pursuing a resolution of tensions over Iran's nuclear program, Trump administration diplomats will have a sixth round of talks with Iranian counterparts on Sunday in Oman's capital, Muscat.) Another report has Huckabee telling ultra-Orthodox leaders that "Washington will have difficulty supporting Israel during an election period," though it isn't clear what means, exactly.

As you might expect, Huckabee's intervention isn't appreciated by opposition members working to trigger new elections. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid diplomatically said he hoped the reports were untrue:

“Since I have no doubt that Ambassador Huckabee respects Israel’s independence and its democracy, I hope and believe that the report that he is interfering in Israel’s internal politics and trying to help Netanyahu [deal with] the ultra-Orthodox in the military draft law crisis are not true. Israel is not a protectorate.”

So far, Huckabee has been tight-lipped about his machinations. “He is holding meetings with various Israeli figures. The content of those conversations remains private,” a Huckabee spokesperson told Channel 13. The outlet reported that Netanyahu is aware of Huckabee's lobbying and is pleased about it. Huckabee has long been aligned with right-wing, expansionist elements in Israel. “I consider [the two-state solution] no solution whatsoever,” he told a Republican Jewish Coalition audience in 2015, insisting that Israel has a "God-given...title deed" to all the land it controls -- including the West Bank -- or, as he insists on calling it, "Judea and Samaria."

Mike Huckabee, after being named Ambassador to Israel by Trump, declares "there is no occupation" of Palestinian territory by Israel. Rather, Israel has had the "rightful deed" to the territory since the days of Abraham. He says he'll be using Biblical terms like "Promised Land" pic.twitter.com/hRjlMpwcBM — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 16, 2024

The measure to dissolve the parliament was introduced last week by Israel's largest opposition party. There are 120 seats in the Knesset, and Netanyahu's coalition controls 68 of them. Of his coalition, 18 come from Israel's two main ultra-Orthodox parties, which means their defection would guarantee the dissolution of the Knesset and a new round of elections. Last week, two spiritual leaders of a faction of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party instructed members to move forward with an attempt to topple Netanyahu's government over the draft issue.

Netanyahu has been also been making the rounds with ultra-Orthodox Knesset members. On Monday, Israel's Channel 12 quoted Netanyahu as telling Haredi lawmakers, “We are in a dramatic period. There are extraordinary challenges on the table. This is a historic window of opportunity that will not return, and therefore, under no circumstances should the foundations of the government be shaken.”