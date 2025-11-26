Foreigners Commit 44% Of Sexual Violence Cases In Italy, Half Of Gang-Rapes, While Only Representing 9% Of Population

Via Remix News,

Data from Italy’s Interior Ministry for 2024 shows that foreigners commit nearly half of all rapes, while only representing 9 percent of the country’s resident population.

Specifically, the graph shows they are arrested in 44 percent of cases.

Sexual Violence cases, Italy, 2024

The troubling data, which was cited by Italian journalist Francesca Totolo, also shows that when it comes to gang rapes, “50 percent of perpetrators were foreigners.”

The situation is reportedly “even more of an emergency” when analyzing data concerning minors. In 2023, 56 percent of the arrests and reports for the crime of sexual violence concerned minor foreigners.

A report titled “Young People and Gender-Based Violence” by the Ministry of the Interior’s Department of Public Security analyzed data from 2020 to 2023 for the 14-34 age group. It documented the following:

59 percent of known perpetrators of “sexual violence” were “foreigners.” This is highly disproportionate, as foreigners in that age group represented only 12 percent of all residents aged 14 to 34 in Italy.

In cases of “forced or forced marriage,” which rose from eight cases in 2020 to 28 in 2023, “One hundred percent of the perpetrators of this crime are foreigners.”

For “abuse against family members and partners” between 2020 and 2023, 36 percent of perpetrators aged 14 to 34 were foreigners.

Totolo then goes into a range of cases, from just the beginning of November to Nov. 19, to illustrate the crisis in the country. For all sources, please consult Totolo’s piece, where she links to the local news stories covering each incident. It is important to remember this is only a selection that Totolo compiled and is likely omitting many incidents.

In Parma in early November, writing that a girl was followed, harassed, and groped by a group of young foreigners in the city center. She escaped into an apartment building, saying later about the incident: “They told me to stop. And then they made advances, harsh words. They were a group, they smelled of alcohol and smoke. They were touching me. I was just inches away from them, and speeding up was no use. They followed me for meters, I had them glued to my neck. Yes, I was scared.”

In Borgo Panigale in early November, a 50-year-old woman was threatened, beaten, and choked by a young foreigner who held a knife to her throat while demanding money on a bike path. The victim stated: “I couldn’t breathe. I had to free myself with all my strength.”

Prato (Nov. 1): A 48-year-old Chinese man attacked his Chinese wife with a cleaver, nearly amputating her hand.

Bitonto (Nov. 1): A woman was followed and harassed by a foreigner, described as “mulatto, tall and thin,” who exposed himself to her. The victim lamented: “I love my Bitonto and I want to feel safe being able to return home without feeling violated by the sight of a horrid and vulgar spectacle.”

Padua (Nov. 2): A woman was surrounded by three young North Africans who attempted to steal her dog and spat on her. She said: “I no longer go out alone, and if there’s no one to accompany me, I put absorbent mats on the floor at home.”

Arcore (Nov. 2): Brazilian model Stephanie Amaral was attacked and beaten on a regional train by Balde Abdulaye, a 26-year-old Gambian illegal immigrant with a deportation order and a criminal record. After seeing his photo, another woman, 25-year-old Ilaria Fancellu, said she was subjected to persecution by the same man, stating: “In a year, I filed four or five complaints, not counting those of my family members, and I always found myself faced with him. I wonder if things can only be resolved when a case becomes media news.”

Milan (Nov. 2): A young woman was attacked by an African man she had reprimanded for urinating on a church wall.

🇮🇹✝️An Italian woman found a migrant outside her house urinating on a church in Milan.



She told him, "The church is not a bathroom!"



At that point, he pulled down his pants and began chasing her. He told her he also "pisses on the police."



She stated that he approached her in… pic.twitter.com/7J8K6EaMBu — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 4, 2025

San Fermo della Battaglia (Nov. 4): A 49-year-old Iraqi illegal immigrant groped two nurses’ private parts and harassed them with explicit gestures and words at the hospital. He locked one victim in an office before she escaped.

Terranuova Bracciolini (Nov. 4): A 42-year-old Tunisian man with a criminal record attacked, beat, and stabbed a female acquaintance in the face after breaking into her home. He then attempted to stab responding Carabinieri officers.

Cremona (Nov. 5): A foreigner beat and threatened his partner with a knife.

Lucca (Nov. 5): A female driver was threatened, attacked, and spat on by a gang of North African minors who tried to board her bus with alcohol bottles. One gang member yelled: “Bitch, if you were in Tunisia, I would have already slit your throat.”

Cremona (Nov. 5): A 28-year-old Salvadoran illegal immigrant was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse against his partner and children, as well as sexual assault against the woman.

Perugia (Nov. 6): An African man harassed passengers on a bus with sexually oriented behavior, including touching his genitals and approaching young girls. After being confronted by university students, he displayed a knife and later stalked one of the harassed girls, who was forced to take refuge in the minimetrò as the man could not pass the turnstiles without a ticket.

Rome (Nov. 7): A 37-year-old woman was groped by a 42-year-old Albanian man while having breakfast at a café.

Florence (Between Nov. 7 and 8): A 35-year-old Panamanian tourist was raped by a 26-year-old Egyptian man and a 32-year-old Moroccan man, both with criminal records.

Cantù (Nov. 9): A 23-year-old sales assistant was attacked by a foreigner who attempted to undress and rape her as she arrived to open her store; colleagues intervened and saved her.

Bressanone (Nov 10): An illegal immigrant previously reported for attempting to solicit 10-year-old children was discovered during a check and ordered to be expelled to a repatriation center.

Turin (Nov. 12): A 23-year-old student was sexually assaulted and groped by a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man while walking downtown. He attempted to kiss her and pulled her hair.

On a Bus (Nov. 14): A 22-year-old Pakistani asylum seeker, who landed illegally in Lampedusa in 2024, harassed and groped a minor student.

Milan (Nov. 16): At the San Siro stadium during the Italy-Norway match, a 24-year-old Norwegian woman was harassed and groped in the restrooms by a 20-year-old Egyptian cleaner.

Lecce (Nov. 18): A 24-year-old Moroccan man was arrested, accused of stalking, solicitation, and aggravated sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl in Anzio over a month.

Rieti (Nov. 19): A 34-year-old Nigerian serial molester was arrested after allegedly harassing a woman and then a student.

The piece concludes by stating that Italy “is a country that is sacrificing thousands of women on the altar of open ports and a multicultural society.”

Read more here...