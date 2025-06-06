Foreigners Dominate In Violent Criminal Offenses On German Public Transport

Via Remix News,

The issue of crime on public transport in Germany is a major topic, as the left wants more people taking public transport while at the same time promoting open borders, which makes public transport more and more dangerous. The data has shown for years that migrants are sexually assaulting women, partaking in knife attacks, and generally making public transport hell for Germans, and the latest data from the southern state of Baden-Württemberg only highlights this trend.

There, a recent inquiry by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) to the Ministry of the Interior, Digitalization, and Municipalities reveals a concerning picture of safety on public transport in Baden-Württemberg.

In 2024, Baden-Württemberg’s public transport system saw a total of 30,950 individuals identified as suspects for various crimes, averaging about 85 suspects per day. It is important to note that this figure does not include violations for immigration offenses, which can only be committed by foreigners, of which there were an additional 20,339 violations of immigration law, bringing the total recorded incidents in public transport to 51,289.

NEW: 🇩🇪 Foreigners commit 59% of all sexual crimes at German trains and train stations, the latest crime data shows.



Sexual violence crimes have doubled between 2019 and 2024.



Foreigners are 15% of Germany's population.



(Source: German Federal Police) pic.twitter.com/WQpbyap6Xm — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 21, 2024

Significantly, foreigners also lead the statistics across all other crime categories, including violent crime. Out of the 30,950 suspects for crimes on public transport, 19,138 (62 percent) were non-German, compared to 11,812 (38 percent) German suspects.

A deeper dive into specific crime categories further highlights the trend:

Violent Crime: Of the 1,942 suspects recorded for violent crimes in 2024 (including murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and various forms of bodily harm), 1,037 (53 percent) were non-German, while 906 (47 percent) were German.

Of the 1,942 suspects recorded for violent crimes in 2024 (including murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and various forms of bodily harm), 1,037 (53 percent) were non-German, while 906 (47 percent) were German. Theft Offenses: In the 2,180 suspects registered for theft, 1,397 (64 percent) were foreigners, compared to 783 (36 percent) Germans.

In the 2,180 suspects registered for theft, 1,397 (64 percent) were foreigners, compared to 783 (36 percent) Germans. Drug Offenses: Non-German suspects also formed the majority in drug-related offenses, accounting for 1,216 (56 percent) out of 2,189 total suspects, with 973 (44 percent) being German.

Non-German suspects also formed the majority in drug-related offenses, accounting for 1,216 (56 percent) out of 2,189 total suspects, with 973 (44 percent) being German. Weapon Offenses: Out of 422 suspects, 257 (61 percent) were non-German, while 165 (39 percent) were German.

The number of suspects in knife attacks on public transport has continuously increased over the past three years in Baden-Württemberg, rising from 181 in 2022 to 184 in 2023, and reaching 224 suspects in 2024.

🇩🇪🚨Germany's Green Party is calling for "women-only" train cars in Berlin due to soaring sexual assaults.



In February, Iranian migrant Moshen K. raped a 63-year-old woman on the U3 train line, sparking outrage.



Since 2013, sexual violence crimes have jumped 260% in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/Xunuj84hpu — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 18, 2024

Of the 224 knife attack cases, foreigners constituted the majority, with 127 suspects (approximately 57 percent), compared to 97 German suspects (43 percent). Among the foreign knife attackers, individuals from asylum-seeker countries topped the list: Syria (30 suspects), Tunisia (14), Morocco (13), and Algeria (9). Turkey and Iraq each had six suspects, while Poland and Afghanistan each had five.

🇩🇪‼️ "I will beat you till you die... Look at your pig skin."



A migrant makes sexist, racist, and anti-LGBT remarks against young women in the Berlin train system near the Tempelhof stop. pic.twitter.com/LuJZCcrTsT — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 19, 2024

A “knife attack” is defined as an offense where an attack with a knife is directly threatened or carried out against a person.

It should be noted of the German offenders, many of them have a migration background, but Germany does not collect that data. However, in some cases where the names of suspects have been obtained, many of these German offenders clearly have foreign backgrounds, as data for gang rapes in North Rhine-Westphalia reveals.

🇩🇪🚨 Last year, police in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia arrested 155 suspects in connection with 209 cases of gang r*pe.



A total of 84 suspects were foreign nationals and 71 were German citizens.



At the request of the AfD state parliamentary party, the state… pic.twitter.com/Nc3DwTje1o — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 3, 2024

In addition, foreigners only make up about 16 percent of the population of Germany, yet their extreme over representation in the crime statistics is striking.

Passengers are not the only ones being threatened with exploding crime levels, but also public transportation staff. German train unions have raised the alarm.

🇩🇪🗡️ NEW: Germany's rail system is seeing an explosion in violence, with 75 violent and sexual crimes every single day last year.



🔺 25,640 violent crimes were recorded in 2023, a 42% increase from 2019



🔺 There were 1,898 sexual crimes, a 60% increase



🔺 555 knife crimes pic.twitter.com/WT2fVI9vcG — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 27, 2024

“I have an average of three employees sitting in my Erfurt office every week for legal advice. They were attacked, spat on, insulted, threatened or pushed,” said Steffi Recknagel, the head of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) in Thuringia, during an interview.

“The worst case was that a train attendant was threatened with a knife,” said Recknagel, while another was physically attacked from behind and “the air was knocked out of her.”

🇩🇪‼️ German women rejected the advances of a group of 5 men and were spat at and then pepper sprayed.



According to the police report, the girls were waiting for a train in Cologne when the group of five men approached them. The group of girlfriends rejected the advances of the… pic.twitter.com/7Gmzl1DeDl — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) December 17, 2024

In other cases, female train workers were “slapped,” “kicked,” had their clothing pulled, and were “treated aggressively.” In some cases, the perpetrators told these female workers they were not allowed to speak because they are women.

The union head in that region said that while there are problematic spots across the German state, there is one particularly bad stretch between the state capital of Erfurt and Suhl. She said the “extreme” situation there is due to the presence of a refugee center in Suhl, which features mainly Syrian, Afghan, and Turkish migrants, who travel to Erfurt and back again on a regular basis.

