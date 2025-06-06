print-icon
Foreigners Dominate In Violent Criminal Offenses On German Public Transport

by Tyler Durden
Via Remix News,

The issue of crime on public transport in Germany is a major topic, as the left wants more people taking public transport while at the same time promoting open borders, which makes public transport more and more dangerous. The data has shown for years that migrants are sexually assaulting women, partaking in knife attacks, and generally making public transport hell for Germans, and the latest data from the southern state of Baden-Württemberg only highlights this trend.

There, a recent inquiry by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) to the Ministry of the Interior, Digitalization, and Municipalities reveals a concerning picture of safety on public transport in Baden-Württemberg.

In 2024, Baden-Württemberg’s public transport system saw a total of 30,950 individuals identified as suspects for various crimes, averaging about 85 suspects per day. It is important to note that this figure does not include violations for immigration offenses, which can only be committed by foreigners, of which there were an additional 20,339 violations of immigration law, bringing the total recorded incidents in public transport to 51,289.

Significantly, foreigners also lead the statistics across all other crime categories, including violent crime. Out of the 30,950 suspects for crimes on public transport, 19,138 (62 percent) were non-German, compared to 11,812 (38 percent) German suspects.

A deeper dive into specific crime categories further highlights the trend:

  • Violent Crime: Of the 1,942 suspects recorded for violent crimes in 2024 (including murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and various forms of bodily harm), 1,037 (53 percent) were non-German, while 906 (47 percent) were German.
  • Theft Offenses: In the 2,180 suspects registered for theft, 1,397 (64 percent) were foreigners, compared to 783 (36 percent) Germans.
  • Drug Offenses: Non-German suspects also formed the majority in drug-related offenses, accounting for 1,216 (56 percent) out of 2,189 total suspects, with 973 (44 percent) being German.
  • Weapon Offenses: Out of 422 suspects, 257 (61 percent) were non-German, while 165 (39 percent) were German.

The number of suspects in knife attacks on public transport has continuously increased over the past three years in Baden-Württemberg, rising from 181 in 2022 to 184 in 2023, and reaching 224 suspects in 2024.

Of the 224 knife attack cases, foreigners constituted the majority, with 127 suspects (approximately 57 percent), compared to 97 German suspects (43 percent). Among the foreign knife attackers, individuals from asylum-seeker countries topped the list: Syria (30 suspects), Tunisia (14), Morocco (13), and Algeria (9). Turkey and Iraq each had six suspects, while Poland and Afghanistan each had five.

A “knife attack” is defined as an offense where an attack with a knife is directly threatened or carried out against a person.

It should be noted of the German offenders, many of them have a migration background, but Germany does not collect that data. However, in some cases where the names of suspects have been obtained, many of these German offenders clearly have foreign backgrounds, as data for gang rapes in North Rhine-Westphalia reveals.

In addition, foreigners only make up about 16 percent of the population of Germany, yet their extreme over representation in the crime statistics is striking.

Passengers are not the only ones being threatened with exploding crime levels, but also public transportation staff. German train unions have raised the alarm.

“I have an average of three employees sitting in my Erfurt office every week for legal advice. They were attacked, spat on, insulted, threatened or pushed,” said Steffi Recknagel, the head of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) in Thuringia, during an interview.

“The worst case was that a train attendant was threatened with a knife,” said Recknagel, while another was physically attacked from behind and “the air was knocked out of her.”

In other cases, female train workers were “slapped,” “kicked,” had their clothing pulled, and were “treated aggressively.” In some cases, the perpetrators told these female workers they were not allowed to speak because they are women.

The union head in that region said that while there are problematic spots across the German state, there is one particularly bad stretch between the state capital of Erfurt and Suhl. She said the “extreme” situation there is due to the presence of a refugee center in Suhl, which features mainly Syrian, Afghan, and Turkish migrants, who travel to Erfurt and back again on a regular basis.

Read more here...

