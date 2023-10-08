'Dozens Of Americans' Among Gaza Hostages; Hundreds Flee Terrifying 'Red Dawn' Rave

Among the most shocking images to come out of Saturday's surprise deadly assault by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) out of Gaza was the scene of dozens of militants flying over the southern Israeli desert using motor-powered hang gliders.

Some of the first footage to go viral soon after the broader cross-border assault was of militants parachuting down into a crowd of thousands of unsuspecting young Israeli partiers who were enjoying a rave concert in the southern desert. Foreigners, including Europeans and possibly Americans were also in attendance. The surreal scene looks like something out of the 1980s movie "Red Dawn"...

NEW: Video shows Hamas terrorists paragliding into Israel during a festival.



The terrorist reportedly entered the festival and began shooting those in attendance.



In response to the attacks by Hamas, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to “fight them to the bitter end.”… pic.twitter.com/w6doS5tA72 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2023

The above is being widely described as the moment it all started. The event was described as a "Music Festival for Peace" - ironically enough, but was very close to the Gaza border.

Possibly dozens of festival goers were abducted and others were killed. There were seen huddled in the back of large trucks and driven into Gaza by armed militants.

Others, more fortunate, later fled across the desert by foot - and made it to their vehicles, as the below additional footage shows...

Hamas militants paradropped with buggies right into southern Israel as an outdoor rave was going. pic.twitter.com/cL7ILigLv6 — Russian Market (@runews) October 8, 2023

The whole paraglider aspect to the Hamas operation shows a high level of planning, coordination, and sophistication by the Gaza-based militant group. Many Western observers are questioning how Israel's celebrated Mossad intelligence organization could have missed it, given clearly the operation was at least months or longer in planning.

Hamas subsequently published high quality footage of its 'special ops' units launching the motorized paragliders...

Later in the day, some of the captives - including apparently foreigners - were paraded by the Islamic terrorists in front of cameras. One particularly gruesome image included what looked like a young woman's mangled, lifeless body face-down in the bed of a pick-up truck with a militant sitting on top of her (it's as yet unknown whether she's dead or alive).

There are reports that she may be a German national and her family is said to be seeking information on her whereabouts. She remains missing and is possibly deceased:

BREAKING:



The woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified.



30-year-old Shani Louk was a German citizen visiting Israel to attend the music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence. pic.twitter.com/sPIc8FRs8K — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Americans were also likely among the captives. On Sunday Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We have reports that several Americans were killed. We are working overtime to verify that," he told reporters. Here's what the US top diplomat said:

“Does the administration know at this point if U.S. citizens were among the dead or those taken hostage?” NBC News' Kristen Welker asked Blinken. Blinken said: “So we have reports that several Americans may be among the dead. We are very actively working to verify those reports. Similarly, we’ve seen reports about hostages and they’re, again, we’re very actively trying to verify them, and nail that down.” Pressed again on whether some U.S. citizens could have been taken hostage as well, Blinken replied: “That’s correct.”

Additionally Fox News correspondent Will Cain followed with, "Was just told by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN that there are dozens of American citizens among the hostages in Gaza." He explained that many of these would be dual nationals.

BREAKING It is now being reported that DOZENS of Americans are being held hostage by the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/OEbduXVIvK — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) October 8, 2023

As more details emerge from the scene, there are unverified reports that multiple dozens of the festival attendees may have been killed or kidnapped - again among them international tourists and visitors.

The Irish Times on Sunday reported that 22-year-old dual citizen Kim Damti was among the many unaccounted for.

Ms Damti was attending an all-night outdoor rave with hundreds of others close to the Gaza border when the first rocket barrage hit close to 7am on Saturday, taking everyone by surprise. In the last phone call made by Ms Damti, at 7am on Saturday, she was running with a friend towards a car in an attempt to flee the rocket barrage. That was the last contact with her.

More and more disturbing footage like the below has been trickling out.