Forget America, Foreign Leaders Want To Know Exactly How Far US Meddling Went In Their Own Backyards

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump’s close advisor, Elon Musk, who tasked his DOGE with rooting out corruption and waste in the U.S. government. Fico has asked for clarity on exactly what funds the USAID sent to Slovakia, requesting a face-to-face with the X CEO as the past operation of USAID is “extremely serious for the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic.”

The Slovak prime minister also wants to discuss ways in which the two countries, Slovakia and the United States, can cooperate. As of now, Musk has given no public reply.

A Greek MEP, Emmanouil Fragkos, of the conservative Greek Solution party, also wants to know what money the U.S. has sent to NGOs in Greece, especially for luxury migrant accommodations.

While many liberal NGOs and governments were enthusiastic cheerleaders of U.S. funding and intervening in overseas affairs, their tune has definitely changed. However, with the repeated requests for transparency on the level of meddling U.S. entities such as USAID practiced and the desire for countries to root out American corruption in their own spheres, Elon Musk’s DOGE may take on an entirely different — and far wider — scope. And for good reason.

Patryk Jaki, Vice-president of Poland’s conservative PiS party and leader of the European Conservatives in the European Parliament, is now facing prison for liking a post.

“I faced three years in prison, now in a special trial in Poland because I simply pushed a like on X platform in the movie which described the real scenes of violence of migrants,“ reads a post on his ordeal from active X contributor Mario Nawfal.

How could this be?

Mike Benz, a security expert who formerly worked in the U.S. State Department, has been a primary source on how the USAID works as an arm of the CIA to enact programs and influence on the ground that would otherwise not be approved by Congress or would be best to fly under the radar as “humanitarian aid.”

‘USAID’s partner and operations arm, NED, has been specifically demanding Donald Tusk’s government in Poland ‘MUST’ find ways to arrest high-ranking members of the PiS party in order to ‘stamp out populism,’” Benz wrote on X yesterday.

NED, the National Endowment for Democracy, is well known for its “promotion of democracy” all over the world. Its board is full of former and present members of Congress, former ambassadors, and other Beltway insiders. It is also heavily criticized for essentially foreign election interference around the globe, even as far away as India and Bangladesh, as recently profiled by Benz.

As Patryk Jaki faces prison and more and more leaders abroad get wise to the power the U.S. has wielded in their own backyards to drive their desired agenda, we will most likely see increased pressure on Musk and Trump and DOGE to make rooting out corruption and waste a global cause.

After all, DOGE’s reach will inevitably have to extend as far as that of USAID, NED, and all the other American-led operations that flew under the radar, spending U.S. taxpayer money on interfering in elections in India and stamping out populists in Poland to Sesame Street in Iraq and sex changes in Guatemala.

