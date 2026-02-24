Former Norway PM Attempts Suicide After Epstein-Linked Raid, Corruption Charges: Report

Norway's former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalized a week ago after a failed suicide attempt, days after he was charged with "gross corruption" after a police probe into his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, local outlet iNyheter reports.

Thorbjorn Jagland, a former prime minister of Norway, in Oslo February 12th.

Jagland, 75, who gave Barack Obama a Nobel peace price less than nine months into his presidency, was charged on February 12 after police carried out an extensive search of his properties - including apartments in Oslo and in Risør.

The man who shockingly awarded the newly elected Barack Obama the Nobel peace prize in 2009, and who was chair of the Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015, was an Epstein Island regular pic.twitter.com/ObuEO3pB5C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 4, 2026

According to the report, Norway's Økokrim - which investigates economic and environmental crimes - took the serious step of sending a letter to the Council of Europe requesting that Jagland's immunity be lifted. It was revoked one day before the raids took place. In the letter, Økokrim says that Jagland and his immediate family used Epstein's private apartments in Paris and New York multiple times between 2011 and 2018, and stayed at Epstein's villa in Palm Beach, Florida - with travel being likely covered by Epstein in connection with one of the stays.

Epstein also reportedly paid for travel and hotel costs for Jagland and five other adults in the Caribbean, and reportedly asked Epstein for a loan, though it's unclear whether that was actually made.

If convicted, and he doesn't successfully kill himself, Jagland faces up to a decade in prison if convicted.

In one 2018 email exchange, Epstein wrote to Jagland suggesting that "I think you might suggest to Putin, that Lavrov, can get insight on talking to me."

Jagland served as Norway's Prime Minister from 1996 to 1997, and held other prominent international roles - including Secretary General of the Council of Europe (2009-2019) and chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Apparently Epstein was in bed with several top Norwegians;

Other prominently placed Norwegians are also facing new scrutiny, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Borge Brende, an ex-foreign minister who now runs the World Economic Forum, and Mona Juul, who this week was suspended from her role as ambassador to Jordan and quickly resigned. There has been fallout from the release of the Epstein files around the world, and though seemingly no region’s elites have been immune, Norway has been hard hit. -NYT

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says he supports an independent inquiry and will testify if asked about his time as a former foreign minister.