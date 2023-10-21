Former US Rep. Justin Amash's Relatives Killed In Israeli Bombing

Via The Ron Paul Institute,

Former US Rep. Justin Amash (L-MI), who was the only US House Member representing the Libertarian Party, announced Friday on Twitter/X that several of his relatives were killed when Israel bombed Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza. Amash's relatives, along with many others, were seeking shelter in the Church as Israel continues to flatten Gaza.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "The Israeli military said that a blast Thursday night on the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church campus in Gaza City was the result of its airstrike." The Israeli military said, "The incident is under review."

I was really worried about this. 😔 With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as… pic.twitter.com/w5k1xEeTgF — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 20, 2023

As one commenter on Amash's thread pointed out, Saint Porphyrius Church "symbolized coexistence. It's worth noting that this church is located near the Jewish Quarter in Gaza as well." Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church is the third oldest existing Christian church in the world, standing very nearly since the time of Christ.

Another commenter on Twitter added that "Gaza’s oldest church the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius"...was a refuge for at least 380 civilians. At least 40 have been reported dead and more searches continue among the rubble." [Officials sources later revised the death toll to 18 people killed and at least 20 injured.]

Earlier this week Israel is accused of bombing al-Shifa hospital in Gaza - the only Christian hospital in the Palestinian enclave - and hundreds have been reported killed in that attack.

While Israel has denied responsibility for that bombing, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak told the BBC that Israel was "determined" to destroy the hospital.

Additionally, Israel today demanded the evacuation of yet another hospital in Gaza, the Al-Quds Hospital, claiming that it was also on the bombing list. As The Cradle reports, an evacuation is nearly impossible as "the hospital is treating over 400 patients and sheltering 12,000 displaced civilians."