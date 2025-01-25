As Four Israeli Hostages Released, Hamas Displays It Has Entire Well-Armed Battalion

Israel, Palestinians, and the United States are all celebrating after on Saturday the second big hostage exchange went off successfully. Four female Israeli soldiers were released and have been reunited with their families in Israel.

On the other side, 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli jails under the terms of the ceasefire. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) oversaw the transfer of the prisoners, which was done with much ceremony and propaganda optics on the Hamas side.

Via Reuters

The Trump White House spiked the football, following its campaign promises to negotiate peace in conflict hot spots around the world. The White House statement upon the release of the four Israelis said "Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions."

"The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region," it added.

The hostages spent 475 days in captivity as war ensued all around them. The newly released have been identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

There have been some severe disagreements concerning some of the details about the release of the Israelis. First, the four women were dressed in Israeli military uniforms in order for Hamas to underscore that they were combatants. The Israeli negotiators had insisted they be dressed in civilian clothing.

Celebrations ensue in Gaza as 200 Palestinians released from Israeli jails...

Via Anadolu

Second, the hostages just before they were handed over to the Red Cross were paraded in front of banners denouncing the 'terrorist Zionists' and other propaganda displays.

Still, it proceeded without major incident, and there have been large celebrations in Gaza as the ceasefire continues to hold, and as the 200 Palestinian prisoners were returned.

Huge numbers of well-armed, uniformed Hamas militants filled up a town square, displaying continued existence of significant Hamas forces despite about a year-and-half of the major IDF ground and air offensive in the Strip...

Israeli media is shocked:



Gaza is filled with Hamas members again; this time an entire military battalion of resistance fighters appeared during the exchange deal in Palestine Square in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/M7IoXunsbd — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) January 25, 2025

"While the exchange of another four hostages under the deal is a positive step forward in the continued ceasefire, it also could be in direct violation of the agreement as female civilians were supposed to be released ahead of all female soldiers, followed by the elderly and wounded men," Fox News observes.