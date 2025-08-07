Four NATO States Agree To Buy $1 Billion In US Weapons For Ukraine

Via The Libertarian Institute

Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands announced they would buy $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine from the US.

Copenhagen is pledging to buy $500 million in arms that will be matched by the three Scandinavian countries. “Ukraine is not only fighting for its own security, but also for our security,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

Source: DVIDS

The Wall Street Journal reports this is the first of several weapon sales to Ukraine paid for by NATO members this summer.

NATO and President Donald Trump recently unveiled a scheme to send Ukraine $10 billion in US weapons funded by Europe and Canada. However, several European countries have announced they will not participate in the program.

The WSJ report makes mention of Kyiv's shopping list:

NATO and Ukraine have established a shopping list of Kyiv’s requirements for lethal and nonlethal equipment, dubbed the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List. NATO, Ukraine and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, will ensure the packages meet Kyiv’s needs. NATO is dividing the list into packages valued at roughly $500 million apiece Governments are making financial commitments toward the packages and NATO, which has pledged “rapid delivery from U.S. stockpiles” will coordinate delivery of the arms to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelensky celebrated the announcement. "We already have commitments from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark – over one billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive," he wrote on X. "Thank you! This cooperation with NATO countries will continue."

The Ukrainian leader also said he had a "productive" conversation with President Donald Trump. Zelensky says he spoke with Trump about adding new sanctions on Russia.

According to Reuters the scheme also allows for countries that donate weapons to Ukraine to have priority access to receiving replacement arms from the US.