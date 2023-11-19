France Dispatching Warship With Medical Aid To Gaza

Already the United States has a significant naval build-up in the Mediterranean and Mideast region, but over the weekend France has newly announced it is also sending a warship related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

"France is preparing to send its Dixmude helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza," the office of the French president announced.

French Navy/Marine Nationale - Amphibious Assault Ship L 9015 FS Dixmude

The warship is set to deploy “at the start of the week and arrive in Egypt in the coming days," according to President Emmanuel Macron’s office. The statement underscored a purely humanitarian aid mission.

"France will also contribute to the European effort with medical equipment on board European flights on November 23 and 30," the statement continued.

It added, "France is mobilizing all its available means to contribute to the evacuation of wounded and sick children requiring emergency care from the Gaza Strip to its hospitals."

In recent days Macron has been involved in talks with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts. He spoke about the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

The Saturday meetings resulted in the three countries agreeing on "the need to increase the number of trucks entering Gaza and to strengthen coordination for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the treatment of the wounded," in a statement.

Israel has reportedly already agreed days ago to allow more fuel into the Gaza Strip. This has riled hardliners in Israeli Knesset as they argue that supplying fuel will only benefit Hamas. The Netanyahu government has continued feeling pressure from the international community, and from Washington, given the soaring death toll among Palestinians and the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding.

The EU is looking at a maritime corridor for Gaza aid.



Here is why it will be difficult👇 #EuropeNews https://t.co/6XCxGUVzT6 — euronews (@euronews) November 14, 2023

There have been weekend reports that a major hostage breakthrough deal has been reached, but has yet to materialize on the ground. A Qatar government statement said, "The challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor… They are more logistical, they are more practical."

Negotiations have been "up and down over the last few weeks. I think I'm more confident now that we are close enough to reach an agreement that will allow these people (the hostages) to return home safely" a Qatari spokesman said.