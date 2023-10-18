France Evacuates Six Regional Airports After 'Threats Of Attack' 

Six regional airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday after emailed "threats of attack," according to The Telegraph, citing police sources.

The Lille, Lyon-Bron, Nice, Nantes, Toulouse, and Beauvais airports were all evacuated, causing travel disruptions.

Six French airports have been evacuated after receiving bomb threats, according to French media. Lille, Lyon-Bron, Nice, Nantes, Toulouse, and Beauvais airports were evacuated, as announced by French police.#France pic.twitter.com/a9phZvX21p — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) October 18, 2023

"State security teams are on site," a statement from Lille airport said.

Meanwhile, authorities at Lyon-Bron airport have already declared the bomb threat was a false alarm.

This comes after the Palace of Versailles was evacuated for a bomb threat on Tuesday. France remains on the highest alert after a suspected Islamist terrorist killed a teacher last Friday.

Also, the missile blast Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza, killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians, has sparked anger across the Arab world (read: here).

In response to the bomb threats, shares of Air France-KLM dropped as much as 6%, while Paris airport operator ADP fell 4.4%.

Police said the threats did not affect Paris- Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.