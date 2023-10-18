print-icon
France Evacuates Six Regional Airports After 'Threats Of Attack' 

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Oct 18, 2023 - 12:50 PM

Six regional airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday after emailed "threats of attack," according to The Telegraph, citing police sources. 

The Lille, Lyon-Bron, Nice, Nantes, Toulouse, and Beauvais airports were all evacuated, causing travel disruptions. 

"State security teams are on site," a statement from Lille airport said.

Meanwhile, authorities at Lyon-Bron airport have already declared the bomb threat was a false alarm. 

This comes after the Palace of Versailles was evacuated for a bomb threat on Tuesday. France remains on the highest alert after a suspected Islamist terrorist killed a teacher last Friday. 

Also, the missile blast Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza, killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians, has sparked anger across the Arab world (read: here). 

In response to the bomb threats, shares of Air France-KLM dropped as much as 6%, while Paris airport operator ADP fell 4.4%. 

Police said the threats did not affect Paris- Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

 

