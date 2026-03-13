In Scramble To Open Up Hormuz, France & Italy Open Talks With Iran After India's Request

Amid very confused and mixed messaging coming from Washington over the status and future fate of Hormuz oil transit, the EU is trying its hand at a solution.

France ⁠and ⁠Italy have ​opened 'tentative' talks ‌with Iran ‌seeking ⁠to ⁠negotiate a deal to ​guarantee safe ​passage for their tankers ⁠through vital strait which remains a crucial chokepoint for stalled global crude transit, the ​Financial ⁠Times reports Friday, citing people briefed on ⁠the efforts.

This comes as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a Friday morning Pentagon briefing there is "no clear evidence that Iran has laid mines" in the Strait. This contradicts an avalanche of reporting from earlier this week which said at least a dozen mines were laid.

The two key overnight and morning headlines which have most impacted oil markets remain confirmed India-Iran talks for safe passage, and now EU efforts to do the same...

Regardless, it's more than obvious that the waterway is de facto shut - with perhaps the exception of some Chinese or possibly an Indian vessel being allowed through - also amid persisting threats of rocket and drone attacks.

According to the Financial Times, "European capitals have opened the tentative discussions in an attempt to restart oil and gas exports without expanding the conflict, three officials briefed on the talks told the FT, as shipping companies look to western navies to provide potential escorts for their tankers."

"France is one of the countries involved in the talks, two of the officials said," the report continues. "The first official said Italy had also made attempts to open discussions with Tehran on the issue."

As for whether the war expands or not, that's in no way under Europe's control - but remains something pertaining only to Israel, the United States, and Iran - the main players in the conflict.

The case for some shred of optimism or hope? However, Trump and Hegseth's bellicose tones on Friday morning, vowing to keep ramping up military action over Tehran, underscores continued extreme uncertainty:

If Iran allows China and India oil through the Strait, that's more than half of normal oil traffic already (7mmb/d). Throw in the Saudi East-West pipeline for redirection (another 7mb/d) and the blockade suddenly shrinks a lot pic.twitter.com/64xoGJpiHG — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 13, 2026

Meanwhile the Trump administration has sought to push back against reporting by CNN and others which alleges war-planners didn't actually take into account that attacking Iran would result in Hormuz's closure or blockage.

Here's how Hegseth responded to the charge on Friday morning - while trying to paint a general picture that the mainstream media is clouding the picture, and just trying to make Trump 'look bad':

"This is always what they do, hold the strait hostage. CNN doesn't think we thought of that? It's a fundamentally unserious report," Hegseth said. "The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better."

Skeptics have pushed back against Pentagon and White House claims of lengthy preparations and plans to use military force to clear the Strait of Hormuz, and yet now 13 days into a war with Iran and there's been no US action in the waterway, and not so much as a single US naval escort that anyone is aware of.

Source: Yeni Safak

So far there does seem to be a constant flow of words on the issue coming from the White House and Pentagon - and yet a clear strategy still hasn't been articulated, much less clear action taking shape.