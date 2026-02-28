France's Le Pen Says She Will Not Run In 2027 Election If Under House Arrest, Names Successor

Via Remix News,

In March 2025, Le Pen was convicted on charges dating back years ago, in a move that was widely contested and seen as a highly political attempt to keep her from running in next year’s presidential election.

Now, she says she has no intention of running if her ban from running is lifted, if it means she must wear an electronic tag, i.e., ankle monitor.

She is also ready to place full trust in Jordan Bardella, current leader of the National Rally (RN).

Le Pen’s comments came during an interview with French television station BFMTV, her first since French prosecutors asked a court to uphold her five-year ban. A ruling on her case is expected on July 7.

“You cannot campaign under these conditions. Can you campaign without going out in the evenings to meet your constituents at rallies?” she asked, referring to the idea of having to campaign while wearing a monitor and under house arrest.

BREAKING:



Today marks the day democracy died in France.



A judge ruled Marine Le Pen is ineligible to run for president in 2027.



She is the frontrunner.



8 MEPs from her party are also barred from participating in elections.



Judges are now deciding elections across the EU. pic.twitter.com/HHuMv8hsja — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) March 31, 2025

Prosecutors had asked for Le Pen to be sentenced to four years in prison (three of which were suspended) and a fine of €100,000.

In France, shorter prison sentences are often commuted, meaning that if the court follows the prosecutor’s request, Le Pen could spend anywhere from a few months to a year under house arrest, wearing an anklet.

However, Le Pen has said she would not campaign under such circumstances.

Le Pen says she will be present in court on July 7 to hear the Court of Appeal’s decision.

“Of course I will go, as I went every day to the trial in the first instance and on appeal because I respect justice,” she told BFMTV.

Regarding the 2027 election, Le Pen said regarding RN leader Jordan Bardella:

“The best-case scenario is that I am elected president of the Republic and he is my prime minister.”

However, if she cannot run, then “Jordan will find himself a prime minister,” and she will take whatever “role he wants me to have.”

Emphasizing that Bardella will be free to make his own choices, Le Pen told listeners, “If I cannot be a candidate, he will determine at what level he needs my presence, my advice and my experience.”

