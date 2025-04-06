"Free Marine Le Pen!" — Trump Slams European 'Lawfare' Tactics In Fiery Defense Of French Nationalist Leader

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

U.S. President Donald Trump came to the defense of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Friday, denouncing legal actions against her as part of what he described as a broader effort by European leftists to silence political opposition through “lawfare.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump likened Le Pen’s legal troubles to his own, claiming that left-leaning politicians and lawyers are using the justice system to target their conservative opponents.

“The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison,” Trump wrote.

Without claiming personal ties to Le Pen, Trump expressed admiration for her perseverance over the years, saying she “suffered losses, but kept on going.”

He characterized the charges against her as trivial, referring to them as a “minor charge that she probably knew nothing about” and dismissing it as a “bookkeeping error.”

On Monday, a Parisian court sentenced the de facto leader of France’s right-wing National Rally to a five-year ban on running for political office and a four-year jail term, two of which were suspended, after she and other party colleagues were found guilty of misappropriation of EU funds.

Investigators accused Le Pen and others of managing the illegal use of European subsidies between 2004 and 2016, when she served as an MEP. They stated that instead of working in Strasbourg, assistants were often working for Le Pen’s party in a domestic capacity.

Notably, the news was announced right as Le Pen led the polling for French presidential elections in 2027, as Remix News reported earlier this week.

Trump drew parallels between Le Pen’s legal situation and his own experiences with investigations in the United States, accusing American lawyers and politicians of attempting to undermine him for nearly a decade.

“It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on,” Trump concluded, ending his post with a rallying cry: “FREE MARINE LE PEN!”

