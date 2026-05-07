French Carrier Traverses Suez Canal For Belated Possible Hormuz Mission 

France and Britain could be poised to very belatedly join the party in Middle East regional waters, according to movements of warships as well as fresh statements.

Egypt and France on Wednesday oversaw the transit of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle through the Suez Canal as part of a southbound convoy, the Suez Canal Authority announced.

Charles de Gaulle carrier, via National Interest

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces has announced the nuclear-powered carrier is deploying to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as part of a multinational effort to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a fresh statement.

So it's clear the convoy will remain largely in a background support role when compared to the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman region. Paris and London have also made clear their ships would only directly join Persian Gulf operations only once the war ended.

On a technical level, the White House has just this week sought to pronounce that Operation Epic Fury has ended, and Project Freedom has begun. It's unclear whether the European allies buy this designation, however.

The new Franco-British initiative comes amid immense pressure being brought to bear on both NATO allies by Washington. The carrier reached Suez starting Wednesday. "To expedite the implementation of this initiative as soon as circumstances permit, the Charles de Gaulle and its escort vessels will transit the Suez Canal on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, en route to the southern Red Sea," the French ministry said.

France has described the mission as part of "a defensive posture" in the wake of the start of the Iran war, but has also repeatedly emphasized that France "is not a party to the conflict" and "remains committed to respecting international law and all sovereignties."

French President Emmanuel has sated on X that the mission "may help restore confidence among shipowners and insurers," but that “It remains distinct from the parties at war."

"A return to calm in the Strait will help advance negotiations on nuclear issues, ballistic matters, and the regional situation," Macron wrote. "Europeans … will play their part."

Macron has additionally explained to AFP, "What we are proposing is ⁠that Iran gains passage for its ships through the strait and in return commits to negotiating with the Americans on issues of nuclear materials, missiles, and the region, and we propose that the Americans, for their part, lift their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and, in return, obtain Iran's commitment to negotiations."

.@EtatMajorFR says 🇫🇷FS Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group are heading through the Suez Canal to Middle East to prepare for possible UK-French led multinational defensive mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/7OLh5N7SXs — Navy Lookout (@NavyLookout) May 6, 2026

The French leader has also belatedly been in contact with Iran's president, despite largely staying on the sidelines even on a diplomatic level throughout the opening couple months of the war launched by the US and Israel.