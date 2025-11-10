French Court Orders Ex-President Sarkozy To Be Freed After 'Nightmare' 20 Days In Jail

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will be released from prison, following a mere 20 days in jail, after a Paris court ruled Monday that he could remain free while appealing his September conviction for criminal conspiracy.

He was was found guilty of participating in a plot to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with money from Libya in return for political favors. He had been sentenced to five years in prison and a €100,000 fine after being found guilty in the high-profile and unprecedented case involving a French head of state.

Via RTE

The 70-year-old, who served as president from 2007 to 2012 and was a hugely influential figure in right-wing politics has maintained his innocence.

Appearing before the court via videolink, the former president described his 20 days behind bars as "very hard" but expressed gratitude to prison staff, calling their sense of humanity and compassion exceptional amid what he called a "nightmare."

Prosecutors supported his release under judicial supervision, with restrictions on his movements and contacts. Of course, he must remain in France and is prohibited from communicating with individuals connected to the case, including current Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, who actually visited Sarkozy in prison in October, sparking outrage.

Sarkozy expressed anger and contempt at the proceedings after his September 25th sentencing. "If they absolutely want me to sleep in prison, I will sleep in prison. But with my head held high," he told journalists after his sentencing hearing.

CNN has given some details of his confinement so far as follows:

The former president, who left office in 2012, had been expected to occupy a cell either in solitary confinement or in the so-called “VIP wing” of La Santé prison complex while awaiting his appeal on the conviction. That wing is usually reserved for prisoners who are considered unsuitable to be kept among the prison’s general population, usually out of fears for their safety. They could be politicians, former police officers, members of far-right organizations or those tied to Islamist terror groups, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported. Cells in the wing are fitted with a metal bed and mattress, a small desk, a fridge, a cooking hob, a television, a shower, toilet and sink, and a fixed telephone line allowing prisoners to call certain authorized numbers.

And there's this additional odd detail from the report: "According to French magazine Le Point, Sarkozy has refused to eat anything except yogurts during his nearly three-week stint behind bars, reportedly due to fear other prisoners might spit in his food."

Sarkozy's quick release, pending what could become an endless or at least years-long appeals process, has resulted in backlash from those who see it as elites getting off with a slap on the wrist and barely any jail time served:

Ex-French president Sarkozy released.

I said it before, Sarkozy would not spend much time in prison.

The French legal system is rigged and controlled by French oligarchs and Globalist elites.



France looking more and more like a banana republic pic.twitter.com/E8vwOBgFBq — Angelo Giuliano 🇨🇭🇮🇹🔻🔻🔻 (@angeloinchina) November 10, 2025

The former French leader insists during the appeal process his innocence will be established, in what he says is a politically motivated prosecution.

The allegations and case are at the very least mired in intrigue, political scandal, score settling, and curiously came to light only after Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The accusations emerged after Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam publicly accused Sarkozy of accepting campaign funds from Libya.