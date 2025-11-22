French General: We Must Be Ready To 'Lose Our Children' In War With Russia

Via The Libertarian Institute

The head of the French armed forces said his country must be prepared to send its children to die in a war with Russia. "Russia is convinced that the Europeans are weak. However, we are strong, fundamentally stronger than Russia," Chief of the French Defense Staff General Fabien Mandon said. "We have all the knowledge, all the economic and demographic strength to dissuade Moscow’s regime. What we are lacking, and that is where you have a major role, is the strength of soul to accept pain to protect what we are."

He added, "If our country is weak because it is not ready to accept losing its children — because it’s better to say things clearly — [and] to suffer economically because the priority will be the defense sector, then we are at risk."

General Fabien Mandon, via Zuma Press

He made the remarks earlier this week at the congress of the Association of Mayors of France. He urged the local leaders in attendance to inform their constituents of his assessment. It has resulted in widespread pushback, including the following:

Voicing his "total disagreement" with Mandon's remarks, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI), said that it was "not his place" to urge anyone toward war preparations "decided by no one." "Nor is it his place to forecast sacrifices that would be the consequence of our diplomatic failures, on which his public opinion was not sought! Where is President Macron? Why is he allowing this?" Melenchon wrote on the US social media company X on Wednesday.

French President Macron has emerged as a firm backer of NATO's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. European leaders have warned that Moscow is planning to reconstitute the Soviet Union and invade NATO countries.

However, Russian forces only control about 20% of Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin has offered to end the war with Ukraine only ceding the Donbas and parts of two southern provinces.

Ukrainian President Zelensky met with European leaders in France earlier this week. A significant issue that was discussed is the bloc's attempt to cover a massive budget deficit in Ukraine.

🇫🇷 The French must be prepared to lose their own children — Chief of the French General Staff, General Fabien Mandon



They really want to fight Russia … more than they love their own children. pic.twitter.com/73jUmHl4Dh — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 20, 2025

The President of the European Commission said that the EU would need to provide Kiev with $150 billion over the next two years.

Zelensky also signed an agreement to buy 100 Rafael fighter jets from France over the next two years. Paris said it would take at least three years to train Ukrainian pilots.