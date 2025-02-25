French Government Proves JD Vance Right After Silencing Conservative Broadcaster

In a recent speech at the Security Conference in Munich, Vice President JD Vance warned European leaders that the real threat to the sanctity of the west is not foreign enemies but the enemies within. EU governments have been destroying the very values of "democracy" that they claim to defend and cherish, all in a bid to keep power in the hands of an extremist leftist oligarchy.

European officials attending the Munich conference did so with the expectation that the focus of the event would be on the Ukraine war. Specifically, the event was supposed to be another rally party in the name of continuing the war in the name of "protecting democracy". Vance flipped the conference upside-down, pointing out that Europe doesn't actually believe in democracy, not even in the way they define it.

European officials were indignant after Vance called them out on their own stage, claiming his accusations of authoritarianism had no basis in reality. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot defended European policies following the criticism by Vance stating:

"Freedom of expression is guaranteed in Europe...Nobody is obliged to adopt our model, but nobody can impose theirs on us..."

This, of course, is a lie. The French government went on to prove JD Vance right this week after they finalized a move to shut down conservative French TV station C8. The outlet will cease broadcasting on February 28th after the Council of State, France's top court, rejected their appeal against the removal of their frequency.

Arcom, France's audiovisual regulator, excluded the channel in July from the shortlist of selected candidates for the reallocation of digital terrestrial television frequencies which expire at the end of the month. Arcom confirmed its decision on December 12th.

Arcom pulled up C8 for a lack of editorial control over its programming following a series of incidents on the conservative "Touche pas à mon poste" show hosted by Cyril Hanouna, who regularly criticized the progressive establishment. The show racked up fines of over 7.5 million euros.

The closure of C8 has caused uproar among conservatives in France. The station is owned by Vincent Bolloré, a media tycoon whose conservatism and Catholicism has long made him a hate figure among the progressive left. French officials claim that Bolloré was trying to "take over the media", conveniently overlooking the fact that France's state-run broadcaster (like the BBC) is staffed overwhelmingly by people who lean leftist. C8 was one of the few broadcasters in France presenting a conservative viewpoint.

French journalists are often fined and even fired for stepping outside the boundaries of acceptable political opinion. There is no freedom of speech in France, just as there is no freedom of speech in most of Europe and the UK. JD Vance was absolutely correct in his assessment in Munich.

Notably, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (soon to be replaced) was less interested in pretending as if German authorities care about free speech. Unlike the French, he openly admitted that the German government's intent was to suppress or remove conservative participation in government. The conservative AFD doubled their seats and took second place in the recent election. German leftists are worried that the party will have coalition influence over future policy, or even worse, that the AFD may one day become the #1 party in Germany.

Scholz argued:

"A commitment to 'never again' cannot be reconciled with support for the AfD..."

"That is why we will not accept outsiders intervening in our democracy, in our elections, in the democratic formation of opinion in favour of this party.

"That is not appropriate -- especially not among friends and allies. We decide for ourselves how our democracy will continue..."

"We are absolutely clear that the extreme right should stay outside the political decision-making process and that there would be no cooperation with them..."

The reality is that much of the progressive establishment believes in democracy only so far as they can exploit the idea as a moral shield for their authoritarian activities. Just as woke activists use "racism, sexism and homophobia" as empty justifications for silencing their critics, so too do leftist governments use "threats to democracy" as an empty justification for silencing their political opponents.

Though there has been considerable movements in recent years to oppose Europe's fall into far-left tyranny, it may be too little to late. As in the UK, the EU establishment is criminalizing speech and silencing dissent at an exponential rate. The end result of this trend is never good.