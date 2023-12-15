French President Macron Humiliated After Shady Immigration Bill Stopped Cold

The tide seems to be turning against open border immigration policies in Europe, with half measures and false solutions being rejected outright, even by French lawmakers.

France is now in political crisis and far-left French President Emmanuel Macron has been humiliated after a long sought deal on immigration reform was immediately struck down in a surprise move by the National Assembly without even being debated. Traditionally, when a legislative effort of this magnitude fails so absolutely, the members of government involved in its drafting are expected to resign.

The government’s stunning defeat in parliament prompted opposition politicians to call for its dissolution. Jordan Bardella, the president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, told BFMTV on Tuesday he was “ready to serve as prime minister”.

The immigration bill was originally presented by Macron as a way to derail the expansive rise of right-wing movements within France, which are gaining power across Europe on the promise that they will stop mass migration and illegal migration policies put in place nearly a decade ago by EU bureaucrats. Conservative groups have gained considerable ground in the past few years as crimes by migrants receive more attention on the national and international stage.

While the EU vehemently denies that mass immigration leads to rising crime rates, concerted efforts to hide the statistics have been uncovered in the past. Specifically, authorities in multiple countries have removed migrant status from arrest reports, or made it easy for criminals to refuse to reveal their migrant status upon arrest. In some cases, crime among immigrants has been covered up by police and politicians, including organized rape gangs in nations like Sweden.

French statistics do not provide a breakdown of crimes based on race or ethnicity, nor do they reveal immigration backgrounds. So, when EU officials claim that “there is no link” between migrants and rising crime, this is a lie based on omission. They often hide such data as a means to obscure any relationship.

In contrast, Denmark's data includes such information and reveals that migrants and second-generation migrants with Danish citizenship actually have higher crime rates, including instances of murder and physical assault, according to their percentage of the population.

Germany’s federal police office, the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA), has recently revealed that mass immigration into the country is a significant contributing factor in the surge in violent crime. The number of crimes involving German citizens - which includes dual citizens who may have been born elsewhere, rose by 8 percent in 2023 compared to non-German suspects which increased by as much as 23 percent. Furthermore, cases involving foreign minors rose considerably by 37 percent.

Ironically, migrant activists argue that the practice of redacting migrant status in criminal reports helps hide police profiling against them; they claim that they are targeted and arrested at a much higher rate than white Europeans. In reality, migrants are simply much more likely to commit crimes.

In a rare admission by the Ministerial Statistical Department for Internal Security (SSMSI), they reported that 69% of violent robberies and other violent crimes, which include sexual assaults, occurring on public transport in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France were committed by individuals who are foreign nationals. More comprehensive reports like this are impossible to come by for the whole of France, but what happens in Paris is probably a reflection of most cities across the nation.

European politicians have sought to gaslight the public, telling them that the increase in crime they see around them on a daily basis is in their heads and that there is no migrant problem. The con game is failing, with more Europeans joining conservative efforts in response as the the only movement willing to acknowledge the problem.

Macron's immigration bill was supposed to assuage the concerns of the French citizenry, but much like Democrat sponsored immigration bills in the US, the legislation pretends to address open borders while actually making it easier for foreigners to illegally enter and operate within the country.

Both leftists and conservatives are claiming a “victory” in the wake of the bill's failure; leftists claim a win because the bill would have made it easier to deport migrants who commit crimes, which they argue would encourage “racial profiling." In addition, the bill would have theoretically added obstacles for migrants to relocate family members to France. Leftists applauded the bills failure, asserting that the act of debating immigration was in itself a display of racism.

Conservatives claim a win because the bill would have made it easier for migrants to get work visas, which they argue would only incentivize more illegal immigration. And, any migrants that do get expelled from the country through the new law could simply reenter within days.

Ultimately, the bill never addressed the greater issues of mass migrant movements or secure borders. Furthermore, the primary purpose of the legislation was to dilute the growth of conservative influence in French politics, so the defeat of the bill is a far more important win for the right wing. The French socialist establishment is now in a panic.

In 2022, France's “far-right” National Rally party scored a historic success in legislative elections, increasing its number of lawmakers almost tenfold and cementing the party's rise from fringe status to mainstream opposition.