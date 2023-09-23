Frontex: Only 8% Of EU's Illegal Migrants Were Women Last Year

Authored by Denes Albert via Remix News,

Last year, the vast majority of migrants smuggled into the European Union were males, with the proportion of females only 8 percent, the European Border Agency Frontex said in its 2023-2024 risk analysis report.

In what Frontex terms “clandestine entries,” the leading group of nationals were Afghans (33 percent) followed by Syrians (15 percent) and Turks (10 percent).

The Frontex report also warned that illegal entries are likely to further increase next year:

“There is much to suggest that clandestine entry may increase in the next year in line with expected higher migratory pressure at the EU external borders in general,” it said. “At the same time, increased vehicle traffic at select border-crossing points (not to mention possibly altered circumstances while crossing land BCPs during the introduction of the Entry-Exit System) increases the chances of clandestine migrants going undetected, often under life-threatening and inhumane conditions.”

The report also pointed out that illegal entrants come from countries (mostly Afghanistan and Syria) “where some of the largest increases in movements to Europe may be expected.”

Frontex also said that in addition to illegal migration, there was also a proliferation of drug smuggling networks into the European Union, with reported drug seizures in 2022 amounting to 1,898 cases and 252 tons of illicit drugs.

For years, critics of mass immigration have noted that most of the illegal migrants coming to Europe are fighting-age males, in sharp contrast to the majority of women who came from Ukraine when the war broke out.

In addition, the vast majority of these males are economic migrants who are not fleeing war or persecution.