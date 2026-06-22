This Is The Funniest Thing Ever...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Leftists in the EU who spent years blocking real border enforcement are now whining about a victory party after conservatives pushed through a motion to create powerful tools to remove illegal migrants.

The chamber could not stop laughing. A 'Renew Europe' MEP aligned with French President Emmanuel Macron stood up and demanded punishment for conservative MEPs who gathered on the European Parliament roof, drank heavily, and celebrated the passage of the bloc's toughest-ever deportation reforms.

The presiding officer brushed it off and The room roared with amusement.

Laughter erupts in the European Parliament after Macron's MEP Fabienne Keller tries to get conservative MEPs punished for serious breeches of the rules



She says they met on the Parliament's roof & "drank a lot, a lot" to celebrate passing new laws for deporting illegal migrants pic.twitter.com/2gzLCdcKZT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 20, 2026

This outburst came days after the European Parliament voted 418 to 218, with 30 abstentions, to approve the new Return Regulation.

Conservative and sovereignist MEPs from the EPP, ECR, Patriots for Europe, and Europe of Sovereign Nations groups supplied the decisive majority.

The measure updates the hopelessly outdated 2008 rules and gives member states real power to enforce removals.

In our earlier video we highlighted the immediate leftist reaction inside the chamber: chants of 'Shame on you' from leftists with chants of 'Send them back' in response from conservatives.

Now they are complaining about a rooftop toast. The contrast could not be clearer. One side delivers results for citizens who have endured years of unchecked arrivals, crime, and welfare strain. The other side throws procedural tantrums and pretends a private celebration violates parliamentary decorum.

They still think they're in Harry Potter fighting Voldemort.



"The era of resistance begins"

How about you slobs start the era of not letting your shirts hang out of your trousers first. Pathetic. https://t.co/IchmcEbTw9 — European Propagandist (@EuropaAdAstra) June 19, 2026

The regulation makes deportation orders issued in one member state valid across the entire EU.

It extends maximum detention periods for those who refuse to leave, removes automatic suspensive effect on appeals in many cases, doubles entry bans to ten years (lifetime for security threats), and allows member states to conclude agreements with third countries for 'return hubs' where rejected migrants can be processed and removed without remaining inside EU territory.

Non-cooperating origin countries face visa restrictions, aid cuts, and trade measures - the same leverage the Trump administration successfully deployed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the outcome as validation of the model she pioneered with Albania.

'We promised Italians we would change Europe, and we did it, with courage, patience, and determination,' she said.

Meloni added, 'This innovative solution has been resisted at every turn by the Italian and European left, but thanks to this government, it has now become a tool available to the whole of Europe.'

MEP Marieke Ehlers of the Patriots for Europe group stated 'This regulation puts the obligation exactly where it belongs: on the illegal migrant... The days of pampering are over. You have no right to stay, which means you have one simple obligation: pack your bags and leave our territory.'

She added that the text hands real power back to national capitals: 'We are taking back control... Almost all provisions give Member States the freedom to go further.'

French EPP negotiator François-Xavier Bellamy called it the end of decades of failure. 'After decades of failure and years of deadlock, Europe is ending its powerlessness in the face of illegal immigration. No one can claim any longer that Europe has no tools to act. The rules are now in place. The responsibility lies with governments to use them.'

In a landmark 418-218 vote, the European Parliament just passed the strictest migration and deportation law in EU history.

When the results were announced, MEPs began chanting "Send them back!" inside the chamber.

The new rules include:

• Deportation orders valid across all… pic.twitter.com/r4zwulNkz7 — Make Europe Great Again – M.E.G.A (@ScaryEurope) June 20, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly distanced himself at the EU summit in Brussels. He declared that France would neither participate in nor fund third-country return hubs, calling the approach ineffective and contrary to French principles.

French President Emmanuel Macron firmly rejected the creation of migrant "return hubs" in third countries, stating that France will not participate in or support the funding of such outsourcing initiatives.

Speaking in Brussels at the conclusion of a two-day EU summit, Macron… pic.twitter.com/6yU5zjFAms — Don. Tesman Irabor (@TvslEspana) June 20, 2026

The same Macron who lectures others on European values now refuses to use the very instruments his own parliament helped create. The gap between rhetoric and reality on migration has never been wider.

Globalist pushback has already been initiated as the United Nations voiced concerns that the new return hubs could violate human rights standards.

Critics on the left and in international organisations frame any effective removal policy as inherently cruel, even as European cities continue to absorb the costs of failed integration and repeated criminal acts by rejected or illegal migrants.

The UN warns that new EU migrant rules could violate human rights. Plans to outsource deportation of rejected asylum seekers raise serious concerns. https://t.co/TmYNvesrOx — The Brussels Times (@BrusselsTimes) June 20, 2026

For years globalist voices insisted that mass low-skilled migration was inevitable, economically necessary, and morally superior.

They dismantled internal borders, expanded asylum loopholes, and attacked any leader who tried to enforce existing law. Return rates stayed dismal. Criminal networks thrived. Public trust collapsed.

Conservative MEPs simply used their growing numbers to force an update that reflects what citizens have demanded for a decade.

The left's response - procedural complaints, accusations of misconduct over a private celebration, and renewed warnings from the UN - reveals the same refusal to accept democratic outcomes that has defined the migration debate from the start.

The laughter in the chamber was not just amusement at a thin-skinned complaint. It was recognition that the excuses have run out.

Europe now possesses the legal tools to remove those with no right to remain. Whether national governments use them remains to be seen, but the parliamentary majority has shifted decisively toward enforcement.

The same forces that once sneered at 'Send them back' as fringe bigotry are watching their own colleagues chant it on the floor. The Overton window did not shift incidentally. It moved because voters across the continent grew tired of policies that prioritised arrivals over safety and sovereignty.

'What happened to multiculturalism preached by European globalists? 'Send Them Back': EU Parliament Passes Major Deportation Reforms, Including Third Country Return Hubs https://t.co/lXulis0ZfS — Silvio Picardi (@sil37839) June 20, 2026

Europe's conservative MEPs just proved that when they coordinate, they can deliver. The left can keep filing ethics complaints about rooftop drinks. The rest of the continent is focused on results.

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