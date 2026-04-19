Fury As Nigerian Migrant Caught Cooking Cat In Public Park Next To Children's Playground

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Nigerian immigrant was arrested in Sarzana, Italy after local residents spotted him roasting a freshly killed cat on a makeshift barbecue in a Park—right beside a children’s playground.

The man, described as shoeless, had set up a grate over an open fire in the Crociata public space dedicated to a local partisan commander. Passersby called the carabinieri (Italian police), who arrived to find him in the act. He was charged with animal cruelty offences.

The shocking scene, captured in photos that quickly spread online, has triggered nationwide anger in Italy. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini branded it “a heinous act that must not go unpunished.”

🇮🇹 Sarzana. Policja zatrzymała Nigeryjczyka, który zabił i upiekł na grillu kota parku publicznym na oczach przechodniów. Dostał zarzuty znęcania się nad zwierzętami. „Okrutny czyn, który nie powinien mieć miejsca w cywilizowanym społeczeństwie”, komentuje radny ds bezpieczeństwa pic.twitter.com/mLdg08SrsI — Adam Gwiazda (@delestoile) April 17, 2026

Sarzana’s Administrative Officer and Security Councillor Stefano Torri reacted with fury, urging “What happened this afternoon in Crociata Park is an atrocious act that cannot and should not have a place in a civilised society,” he stated.

Torri went further: “As an Administration, we are ready to reiterate strongly: we will not allow anyone to come into our territory to import sick and barbaric customs and customs. Those living in our country have a duty to respect our laws and our sensitivity towards animals. We won’t tolerate our land being turned into a theatre of the uncivilised by those who have no respect for the rules of civil life.”

He promised improved safety measures and to “return it to the citizens,” adding that the administration is working on a tender to bring “positive aggregation, order, light and legality” back to the park.

It remains unclear whether the cat was a family pet or a stray.

Apparently this is quite common place among the new Italian populace:

Meanwhile in Italy. Man, who is not named, tried to cook a cat using a makeshift fire on a pavement near to the Campiglia Marittima station in the province of Livorno, Tuscany. pic.twitter.com/Uk3Jg8GQ8L — Enigma (@BrumsBlueArmy) October 28, 2023

Nor is it isolated across the West. Just last month we reported on migrants filmed catching and butchering swans and ducks in parks and canals across the UK and Ireland.

Protected birds were trapped in crude wire cages, snatched from waterways, and prepared for consumption in scenes that left locals stunned.

These cases drew direct parallels to Springfield, Ohio, where Haitian migrants faced accusations of grabbing ducks by the neck, decapitating them in parks, and taking them home to eat.

A city commission meeting heard residents testify to the practice, and a clip later surfaced showing the city manager admitting he had “heard about” the reports of Haitian migrants eating pets—despite frantic media efforts to dismiss the claims as baseless.

The pattern is unmistakable. Open-border policies continue to import individuals en mass with entirely incompatible habits that clash with basic Western norms

Public parks are meant for families and children, not open-air barbecues of neighbourhood cats. When authorities have to step in to “return” spaces to the people who actually built and maintain them, it’s a damning indictment of how far unchecked immigration has already gone.

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