The Future's Uncertain & The End Is Always Near

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” – Frank Zappa

“Government is the Entertainment division of the military-industrial complex.” ― Frank Zappa

Are you not entertained by the never-ending bullshit, propaganda, false flags, threats, and revelations produced by those running the show and regurgitated by their captured media mouthpiece whores? The absolute tsunami of misinformation and political theatrics spewing over the airwaves is surely designed to distract the public from something more sinister, diabolical, and self-serving to the Deep State renegades who still wield the real power in this world. Nothing is as it seems. If ever there was a time to keep your hands upon the wheel and eyes upon the road, it is now. They have turned up the volume of misinformation and fear mongering to eleven.

Anyone who says they know how the next four years will play out is lying. The level of gaslighting and misleading the public about the true nature of our circumstances has reached historic levels. Half the country thinks everything done to Americans over the last four years in the name of a dementia ridden, child sniffing husk occupying the White House, was done in good faith, with their best interests at heart. The other half are ecstatic their savior will do what he said he’d do, even though he didn’t do what he said he would do the first time. Is it really possible to make America great again at this stage of our empire collapse?

The show will go on until the directors decide it is time to take down the scenery, pull back the curtains, and reveal the prison like walls they have constructed while you were being entertained by their theatrical production of America the Free. There has been no true freedom for Americans since at least the early 20th Century, before the Fed, the income tax, and women voting. And truthfully, probably very limited freedom since Lincoln’s expansion of Federal power during the Civil War.

The Uni-Party is pulling out all the stops to keep the ignorant masses on each side equally ignorant, keeping them: hopeful, fearful, angry, joyful, retribution seeking, denying culpability, utilizing lawfare, and distracted by whatever new plotline is dreamed up by the producers of this dystopian show of shows. Besides the daily venomous attacks on Trump’s cabinet nominees by the Deep State controlled media, the U.S. government now supports the terrorists running Syria and continues to condone the Greater Israel agenda of the murderous head of the Israeli state.

Biden’s controllers are sending tens of billions more to Zelensky, while allowing Americans to freeze in tents in NC and Georgia. In Biden’s waning days, pretending to be president, his controllers are attempting to maximize global chaos and implement traitorous domestic machinations to hurt Trump and the American people as much as humanly possible. He’s the Oprah of pardons and commutations for murderers, rapists, and pedophiles. You get a pardon; you get a pardon.

For two weeks, the latest fear invoking storyline was the mysterious drones swarming the northeastern U.S., while the federal government denied knowing anything, and at the same time leaked rumors about radioactivity being detected in ports on the east coast. Throw in further rumors they were Chinese or Iranian drones or UFOs, and you’ve got an excellent psy-op designed to distract the public from what is really happening. Now they are once again rolling out the discredited murderous plandemic “science experts” (Fauci, Birx, Wen) to hyperventilate about the dreaded bird flu that will kill us all, unless we begin mass testing and vaccinations. Oh, the horror!!!

This production of fear is designed to distract from the real issues. The true economic condition of the country is frighteningly unsustainable and propelling the nation towards a disastrous rendezvous with destiny. The lunatics in control of Biden, along with the supposed GOP fiscal conservatives in the House somehow managed to add $2.3 trillion to the national debt in the last fiscal year. They will add another $400 billion by the time Trump is inaugurated. The national debt stands at $36.1 trillion, up $8.4 trillion (30%) during Biden’s reign of error.

Interest on the existing debt will exceed $1 trillion this year, as interest rates continue to rise, even though the Fed has cut short-term rates by 1%, with inflation remaining above 3% and the economy supposedly growing strongly. None of this makes logical sense because all reported government figures are fake, manipulated, or massaged to achieve a happy ending. The government is siphoning more than enough in taxes from you and me. It is the insane level of government spending marking the death knell of this empire of debt.

This bloated pig of a government clearly was able to function while spending between $3 trillion and $4 trillion per year until the covid plandemic was rolled out in 2020. “Emergency” spending of $7 trillion to $8 trillion has never been reduced, because the real emergency started in September 2019 when the repo market revealed the gears of the financial system were seizing up, massive doses of new debt were necessary, and magically a global pandemic appeared out of thin air “requiring” an additional $4 trillion of spending and debt creation per year. The Fed is trapped, as the bond markets are ignoring their fruitless efforts at controlling interest rate markets and focusing on the disaster ahead.

The average American, whose retirement savings in 401ks and IRAs are allocated to S&P 500 index funds because stocks “always” rise in the long run, is oblivious to the enormous risk they are currently taking. No one on CNBC or in the financial industry will provide the truth regarding the markets. The top 10 stocks by market value now account for 40% of the S&P 500. These stocks (Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Tesla, Berkshire, Broadcom) have been manipulated by computer programs utilized by the Wall Street cabal to provide the appearance of a strong stock market, and by association, a strong economy.

It’s all a farce. The other 490 stocks in the S&P 500 aren’t doing so hot. Without $7 trillion of government spending, the economy would be in a deep recession. Anyone denying we are in the midst of the largest bubble of all-time is just denying reality because they are bought off or just plain ignorant of history. The 40% market value of the top 10 stocks is a full 50% higher than the Dotcom bubble in 2001 and 75% higher than the 2008 housing bubble top. Even a minor reversion to the mean would cause a stock market crash.

By every historic metric, the stock market is epically overvalued. The current PE ratio of the S&P 500 is 28, only 65% above the long-term median of 17. Robert Shiller’s CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio) sits at 38, only 135% above the long-term median of 16, and only exceeded once in history during the Dotcom bubble. These measures do not predict what the market will do tomorrow, but they are highly predictive of how the markets will perform over the next several years.

Any financial “advisor”, newsletter publisher, or Wall Street bank telling their customers, stocks will keep rising are lying, in their greedy self-interest to keep fee income rolling in. There is no rational argument for stocks, bitcoin and real estate to keep rising from their all-time highs, achieved through market manipulation and false narratives sold to the masses. The coming financial collapse can be initiated by a trigger event (tariffs, war, political event, terrorist event, another fake pandemic) or just by the weight of overvaluation and the herd coming to their senses one by one.

“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.” – Charles Mackay

I believe Trump’s Deep State enemies would like nothing more than a financial and stock market collapse during his reign, in an effort to undermine his presidency. This outcome is highly likely, even if it is not purposely engineered by the Deep State. The other potential trigger is the housing market. Again, the narrative sold to the public is this is the best time to buy, because real estate prices always rise. That was the narrative from 2000 until 2006, then home prices fell for six straight years, until the Federal government colluded with Wall Street hedge funds and the Federal Reserve to produce the current property bubble, with existing home sales prices reaching an all-time high of $427,000 in June 2024, up $197,000 from the 2006 bubble high of $230,000 – an 85% increase engineered by the financial interests benefiting from this bubble.

The reality is 2024 existing home sales are the lowest in 29 years (have you heard that fact on any regime media outlet?), as 30-year mortgage rates have soared from 2.75% in 2021 to over 7% today. Sales are lower than during the 2006 – 2012 crash, but prices are near all-time highs. Something has to give, and this foundation, built on sand, is crumbling.

Prices are down 10% in the last six months. Rental vacancy rates bottomed out at an all-time low below 4% in 2022 and have soared to 6.8% today – and rising. Supply and demand are always balanced through prices. Once the avalanche of price decreases begins, with an undeniable recession and rising unemployment, more and more people will be underwater on their mortgages and unable to service their debt.

Reversion to the mean will devastate the delusions of debt propping up this failing empire. Extending and pretending is not a strategy; it is a desperate last-ditch measure to delay the banquet of consequences which must be faced. The popping of this everything bubble will be written about in history books, like the South Sea Bubble, Tulip Mania Bubble, The Mississippi Bubble, 1920s Stock Market Bubble, and Dotcom Bubble.

While the controllers continue to pump the stock and crypto markets, luring more suckers in at all-time highs, in the real-world average Americans are in deep trouble, as the fake pandemic savings have evaporated and trying to sustain themselves, amidst Biden’s 20% to 40% inflation, on credit cards has run its course, with default rates now at fourteen-year highs. Does that happen in a strong economy?

Auto loan delinquencies are now back to pandemic levels and rising. Shocking when the average auto price now exceeding $48,000, average non-prime auto loan rates of 10% to 15%, and six-year loans putting the average car “owner” underwater when they drive off the lot. Mortgage delinquency rates have been steadily rising for three years, tripling from 0.6% to 1.8% during a supposedly strong economy. All indicators point to increased stress on households just trying to survive from month to month.

As self-serving pundits and regime media whores bloviate about our glorious future and Trump making America great again in 2025, the reality of our situation worsens by the day. Adding $5 to $6 billion of debt per day doesn’t just sound unsustainable – it is unsustainable. The bond market sending 10-year rates up 1%, while the Fed cut short term rates by 1%, is a sure sign the smart money is exiting stage left, while pumping up stocks, and leaving the ignorant masses holding the bag when it all implodes.

I do not think 2025 is going to be very enjoyable for anyone, no matter which branch of the Uniparty you support. Of course, my annual prediction for economic disaster has been wrong for the last fourteen years, so don’t go jumping off a bridge just yet.

I like a number of Trump cabinet nominees (RFK Jr., Tulsi, Hegseth, Patel and Ratcliff) and I agree with his positions on the border, war, and government waste. It will be easy for the DOGE boys to come up with a list of $2 trillion in government expenditure cuts, but none of the Trump fanboys will admit cutting that amount of spending and firing hundreds of thousands of government drones will instantaneously produce the recession that has been delayed by the $3 trillion of annual excess government spending over the last four years. Doing the right thing will create the recession/depression which has been delayed for a decade by QE and doubling the national debt.

So, Trump will either balk at actually reducing the size of government, and our debt death spiral will accelerate, or he will prove to have tougher skin than during his first term and accept a deep recession as necessary to try and steer the nation back towards sustainability. The recession would be a trigger for the stock market and housing market collapse. There is nothing Trump and his minions can do to avoid the ultimate failure of financial system created by decades of bad choices, massive corruption, and capture by corporate special interests in the military, pharmaceutical, and banking industries.

At this point, there are no good choices. We will either experience a deflationary depression or a hyperinflationary depression. The powers that be would prefer hyperinflation, where they position themselves to benefit, while allowing the masses to beg the government to save them. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to decipher the goals of the ruling oligarchs. They want more power, control and wealth, using any means necessary to achieve their diabolical ends.

Their methods are: engineered crisis, invoking fear in the masses, and using their control over media outlets to propagate whatever narrative maximizes their profits. A financial and economic collapse, leaving the masses in dire straits, would be their perfect opportunity to roll out their CBDCs as a means to gain control over every aspect of our lives. Their Great Taking scheme of siphoning the wealth of the masses directly from their bank accounts and 401ks as an “emergency measure” (already done by FDR in 1933 and Cyprus in 2012) to “save” the financial system is already written into legal documents unknown to depositors.

The upcoming confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet selections will reveal the true strength of his Deep State enemies and the entrenched DC blob. Will his agenda be de-fanged before it has a chance to take a bite out of this bloated pig of a crumbling empire. We shall see. The road ahead will be rocky, dangerous, and potentially lethal. I don’t pretend to know what portends in 2025 and beyond, but examining the facts and reality of our current situation leaves me uncertain about the future, knowing the end is always near. Good luck to all as this Fourth Turning accelerates towards an unknown climax and resolution.