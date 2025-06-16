Trump Calls Expelling Russia From G8 "A Big Mistake" That Led To Ukraine War

"This was a big mistake," Trump told reporters Monday just ahead of the G7 meeting in Canada, in reference to booting Russia from what was then known as the Group of 8. "You wouldn't have that war" - in reference to the over three-year long Ukraine war.

He described that this action under the Obama administration likely greatly contributed to President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. He not only pinned blame on Obama, but also on former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - in a rare direct swipe at Canadian foreign policy. Russia was booted in March 2014 following the annexation of Crimea.

Via AP

"I'm not saying he should at this point [be a part of a Group of 8], because too much water has gone over the dam, maybe, but it was a big mistake," Trump said. "Obama didn't want him and the head of your country, the proud head of your country, didn't want him."

Trump described that being in the major global economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States (and the EU as a "non-enumerated member") would have been a way to keep one's enemy closer, and thus be able to better negotiate when a crisis arises.

"He wasn't really an enemy at that time," Trump pointed out. "If I were president, this war would have never happened. But likewise, if he were a member of what was called the G8 at that time – it was always the G8 – you wouldn't have a war right now."

Interestingly, he also said something similar when asked if the same might have held true with China, amid a US-China trade war.

"Well, it's not a bad idea," Trump responded. "I don't mind that. If somebody wants to suggest China coming in, I think we suggest, but you want to have people that you can talk to, you know."

Trump presented a general situation where Moscow has effectively cut off those G7 leaders who had first cut him off.

Trump both on the campaign trail and as president has repeatedly emphasized that the disastrous Ukraine war is a conflict that would have never happened had he been president.

This wasn't the first time such statements have been made, as it was at the 2018 G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada, President Trump called for Russia to be readmitted, clashing with other G7 leaders who opposed the idea. The summit, hosted by Prime Minister Trudeau, was marked by tensions over trade.

President Trump used the opening meeting at the G-7 to complain that the group no longer included Russia.



He criticized former US President Barack Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the decision to expel Russia from the then-G-8 https://t.co/tbGJ5LxlIM pic.twitter.com/N5ezWVJiv7 — Bloomberg (@business) June 16, 2025

However, some critics have pointed out that aside from a very brief couple of days early in his presidency, American arms, ammo, and intelligence to Kiev has flowed largely without interruption.

Trump efforts to get the warring sides to the negotiating table hasn't produced much, and each side is still locked in their uncompromising positions, and a frustrated US leader has expressed that he might be ready to just 'let them fight it out'.