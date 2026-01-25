Gavin Newsom Humiliated At Davos After Trolling Trump With "Knee Pads" Stunt

Leftists have a disconcerting habit of making everything lame and gay. And, because they have zero talent for memes or clever ridicule, when they do try to take their political opponents "down a notch" the attempt usually comes off as unintelligent and humiliating.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is the epitome of the bumbling narcissistic leftist stereotype. His bizarre hot takes, robotic behavior and inability to read the room have made him the subject of embarrassment on numerous occasions. Combine this problem with his 'American Psycho' demeanor (as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described him), and one can only hope that the Democrats are dumb enough to choose him as their presidential candidate in 2028.

It would appear that Newsom did not waste time making himself a subject of mockery during the Davos event this week after he hovered around geopolitical discussions vying for attention. His complaints about Europe's unwillingness to take a hard stand against Donald Trump's Greenland agenda reflected growing delusion among US activists that the rest of the world is going to join their woke revolution.

Newsom was caught on camera more than a couple times lamenting the lack of European posturing and called EU politicians "pathetic". He also kept suggesting that EU leaders "should wear knee pads" in order to better please Trump. And, just in case anyone missed the bad joke, he brought a pair of knee pads with him on stage to drive his point home.

Gov. Gavin Newsom showcases the “Trump Signature Series Knee Pads”



I wonder if his wife helped design them? pic.twitter.com/4xhc3VFWP2 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 22, 2026

A handful of attendees laughed but the gimmick did not go over well for the rest of Newsom's stay in Switzerland. Scott Bessent, who previously referred to Newsom as "Sparkle Beach Ken", was ruthless in his reaction to Newsom's whining.

NEW: Secretary Scott Bessent rips Gavin Newsom, says he brought his knee pads to Davos for his meeting with Alex Soros.



“Being on the national stage is very different than being governor of California with no signature achievements…”



“I could say Gavin Newsom is a Brontosaurus… pic.twitter.com/PBGzbZv0Qv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2026

The California peacock was not the only Democrat to make a fool of himself at Davos. Al Gore was also in the audience and tried to heckle Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick after a speech in which he declared globalism a failed ideology.

🚨 BREAKING: Former Vice President AL GORE was caught HECKLING and YELLING at Trump’s Cabinet in DAVOS 🚨@HowardLutnick: “At the end of my talk, one person out of the 200 YELLED out “BOO,” and I look over and I’m like, who booed? And it is AL GORE.” 😡😡



“And I go, REALLY? And… pic.twitter.com/c3JfbmiUpK — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 23, 2026

It is amusing to see that even among the WEF elites Democrats are struggling to garner much sympathy and support. They've charged headlong to the far-left; so far to the left that almost no one can understand them and their rhetoric anymore. It's a stunning decline. It's also frightening to think that only couple years ago such people were actually writing US immigration policy, educational planning, health mandates, economic policy and dictating geopolitical agendas that had the potential to trigger global war.