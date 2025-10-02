Gaza Flotilla Passengers Escorted To Israel Face Deportation

Authored by Evgenia Filimianova via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, are being escorted to Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 2.

The ministry said that all passengers are “safe and in good health.” According to the update, the activists will be deported to their home countries.

The convoy, which set sail from Greece in September, included European activists, lawmakers from Italy and other countries, and humanitarian workers. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was also on board.

Organizers described it as a “peaceful civilian mission” to deliver aid to Gaza despite Israel’s repeated warnings that it wouldn’t allow the flotilla to breach the naval blockade or enter an active combat zone.

Israel has called the convoy the “Hamas-Sumud flotilla,” alleging it serves the interests of Hamas, the group behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed about 1,200 people and led to more than 250 hostages.

In a statement on Oct. 1, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the purpose of the flotilla is provocation. Last week, Israeli intelligence also said that some flotilla leaders had ties to terrorist organizations.

The Global Sumud Flotilla told The Epoch Times at the time, “We do not have a comment on these latest tactics by the Israeli government to distract from their war crimes.”

Italian PM Calls for Calm

A U.S.-led peace plan, announced on Sept. 29, which outlines a process to end hostilities in Gaza, has been welcomed by the international community, including Italian Prime Minister Girorgia Meloni.

Meloni urged the activists on Oct. 1 to halt their mission, warning it could inflame tensions during peace negotiations.

She confirmed the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was monitoring the situation closely and assisting Italian nationals on board.

“We will do everything we can so that these people can return to Italy as soon as possible,” Meloni said on Oct. 2. “After that, beyond this matter, I continue to believe that all of this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people.”

Meloni criticized Italian unions for calling a general strike on Oct. 3 to show support for the flotilla.

She said that Italy had already led humanitarian efforts, including medical evacuations and aid corridors, and warned that domestic protests could cause unnecessary disruption.

International Reaction

In the early hours of Oct. 2, flotilla members said Israeli forces boarded their vessels in international waters, cutting livestreams and communications.

They described the interception as an “illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians” and urged governments to demand their “immediate safety and release.”

The United Kingdom, a supporter of the U.S. peace plan for Gaza, called for restraint.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said that the situation must be resolved “safely, in line with international law and with due respect for the rights of all those on board.”

“The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza. It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to resolve the atrocious humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the spokesperson said. “That means immediately and unconditionally lifting restrictions on aid so that the U.N. and NGOs can deliver food, medicine and other essentials to civilians in desperate need.”

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said staff at its Consulate General in Tel Aviv are in contact with French nationals who joined the flotilla and are prepared to provide them with consular support.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry, along with its embassy in Israel and consulates in Jerusalem and Nicosia, said it is closely monitoring the situation of the Global Sumud Flotilla and is ready to provide diplomatic and consular protection to Spanish citizens.

“Spain demands that the physical integrity​ and rights of Spanish citizens be respected,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Global Sumud Flotilla is a peaceful and humanitarian civil society initiative.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the interception, calling it a violation of international law and of Palestinian territorial waters.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims more than 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. The figure does not distinguish between combatants and civilians and includes some deaths from natural causes. The Epoch Times cannot verify the figure.