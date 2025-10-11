Geert Wilders Suspends Campaign Due To 'Jihadi-Inspired Terrorist' Plot, Assassination Threats

In yet another example of how 'peaceful' both the Left and hardline Sunni/Salafi immigrants are, and in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination last month in the US, Dutch populist politician Geert Wilders - who the media constantly dubs Hitler "far Right" - has suspended his campaigning for elections later this month, due to ongoing threats to his life.

Specifically he was informed by authorities that he was a potential target of a suspected plot in Belgium to kill conservative politicians using a drone carrying explosives. Three men were arrested in Antwerp in the foiled attack believed to primarily be aimed at Belgium's Prime Minister Bert De Wever.

Via Shutterstock

"The NCTV does not foresee any 'residual threat' but I have a bad feeling and I am therefore suspending all my campaign activities for the time being," Wilders said after a briefing he received.

Police raids in Antwerp recovered a homemade bomb, shrapnel loads, and evidence of apparent efforts to put together an explosive-laden drone. Washington Post details:

Prosecutors said the police raids were part of an investigation into “attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.” They didn’t identify the politicians who might have been targeted. But Belgian government ministers identified Prime Minister Bart De Wever as one target. On X, Wilders posted a Belgian news report that he and De Wever’s successor as Antwerp mayor, Els van Doesburg, were also on the hit list. All three are right-wing politicians.

Wilders' outspoken stance against Islam as well as mass migration policies has actually resulted in some level of police protection and higher security going all the way back to 2004.

Dutch Justice Minister Foort van Oosten posted on X that he has ordered the Dutch counterterrorism office "do everything necessary to enable Mr. Wilders to resume his work as soon as he wishes."

The founder and leader of Party for Freedom (PVV) has attracted controversy and hate due to his outspokenness on Europe's migrant problem and the commentary like the following:

Geert Wilders: “Islam is truly evil. The so-called Prophet Muhammad raped a young girl and gave slave girls to his henchmen. Islam is violence, hatred and barbarism by nature. It is incompatible with freedom!” Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/qcoCCDxPMd — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 28, 2023

Wilders had previously canceled a planned radio debate, after which he was notified directly of the threat by the Dutch intelligence agency NCTV.

It does appear the plotter arrested in Belgium are Islamic radicals, given that Belgian prosecutors have described the intention of the suspects "was to carry out a jihadi-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians."