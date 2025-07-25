Gen-Z Democrat Operative Visits Iran, Joins "Death To America" Chant

Submitted by Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising,

Meet Calla Walsh.

She got her start organizing for Senator Ed Markey while still a teenager. The perfect profile: earnest, idealistic, a model Gen Z Democrat. But like so many others on the far left, that idealism mutated into something darker—something that most of the Democratic Party still refuses to reckon with.

After her stint with Markey, Walsh joined the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a group that openly supports abolishing capitalism, borders, police, private property—and, of course, Israel. In case you haven’t been following domestic extremism, the DSA also formally adopted ANTIFA into its political framework back in 2019. That’s right—the group known for smashing windows, firebombing courthouses, and beating journalists is now a pillar of the left’s fastest-growing political organization.

But for Walsh, the DSA wasn’t revolutionary enough, so she quit.

She moved on to launch Palestine Action U.S., an offshoot of the UK-based organization that was just formally designated a terrorist group by the British government. In 2024, Walsh was arrested and jailed for sabotage at an Elbit Systems facility in New Hampshire, a defense contractor that supplies equipment to both the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

Walsh then rebranded the group to Unity of Fields, which Senator Marco Rubio encouraged the DOJ to investigate after discovering it was one of the most pro-terrorism entities operating on social media. Not an easy feat. The group regularly publishes propaganda glorifying Hamas and Hezbollah, and celebrates direct action against American institutions.

And now?

She’s in Tehran, waving at military commanders and chanting “Death to America” in Farsi at an IRGC rally—the same IRGC that has funneled weapons to Hamas, killed hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq, and plotted assassinations on U.S. soil.

Calla Walsh message form the IRGC Aerospace Park in Tehran today. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/1GorXHEPYZ — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) July 17, 2025

This is not the first time that progressive democrats have chanted “death to America” in Farsi, as Shabir Rivzi from the Party for Socialism and Liberation did so last year in Chicago while planning to disrupt the DNC. And unsurprisingly, not a single blue-check Democrat seemed to have a problem with it.

Why would they? This kind of extremism has been baked into the progressive movement for years. In New York City, Democratic Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani—a rising star in DSA politics—is now running for mayor. Mamdani isn’t just an advocate for Palestine; but a founder of his Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, a group that’s now being investigated for links to terror groups.

In December 2024, a raid on the Virginia home of two SJP leaders from George Mason University turned up more than just protest signs. According to Washington Free Beacon and official court documents, police found modern firearms, boxes of ammunition, foreign passports, and pro-terror paraphernalia—including Hamas and Hezbollah flags. Signs reading “Death to Jews” and “Death to America” were scattered throughout the house.

This is who Mamdani aligned himself with. These are the networks Calla Walsh comes from. And they’re all being normalized in the heart of the Democratic Party.

Don’t believe it? Just look at Columbia University’s CUAD protest group which openly called for the “total eradication of Western civilization.” Their spokesperson, Mahmoud Khalil, was welcomed by progressive royalty in Washington as if he had cured cancer—making appearances with Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. No denouncements. No questions. Just smiles and selfies.

And in New York City, where we have now normalized masked men carrying terrorist flags alongside Within Our Lifetime, the group led by Nerdeen Kiswani. It’s something most New Yorkers never imagined would happen within our lifetime, but here we are.

While progressives lecture endlessly about the dangers of fascism, there never seems to be a line too far when it comes to terror support and the death to the West crowd. A teenager radicalized by DSA can land in prison, praise Hezbollah, and end up working with the IRGC, and still probably get a job doing comms for a progressive politician, maybe alongside Zohran’s comms person who wished death to President Trump.

The narrative never changes: conservatives are a threat to democracy, but extremists who swear to overthrow the government, and dismantle “the U.S. empire” by any means necessary are simply exercising free speech.

Calla Walsh is just the latest case study in what happens when a movement refuses to draw a line.

She didn’t start out in the mountains of Afghanistan or the streets of Tehran. She started out at a Massachusetts phone bank, organizing voters for a sitting U.S. senator. She passed through every level of the left’s activist ecosystem: DSA meetings, Palestine protests, anti-police rallies. Each one nudged her a little further left—until she wasn’t protesting America anymore, she was openly engaging with those plotting to destroy it.

And progressives don’t see a problem with it, because they hate America too.