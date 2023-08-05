When George Soros Admitted Seeing Himself "As Some Kind Of God"

In January 2023, Joe Rogan spoke with former CIA officer Mike Baker, and reflected specifically on George Soros:

“I had a conversation with the governor of Texas about him, with Greg Abbott, where he was explaining to me what George Soros does,” Rogan said. “And it’s fucking terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist — whether it’s a DA or whatever, politician, and then funds someone who’s even further left than them to go against them,” Rogan added. “And just keeps moving it along. So he’s playing like a global game. And that he enjoys doing it.”

“Yeah. He enjoys doing it. But it is, it’s telling right? He understood early on where you wanted to seize power,” Baker replied.

Early on, indeed.

And now, in an ironic twist, Patrick Bet-David explained this week - also to Joe Rogan - Soros has been acting out his 'god-like' plan since at least 2004.

No lesser media outlet than The LA Times wrote (in 2004) following an interview with USA Today:

The begin by noting that George Soros' motto, "If I spend enough, I will make it right", is the essence of his articulated ideas about changing society.

Then the 'god complex' conversation happens: (via The LA Times) (emphasis ours)

It seems that Soros believes he was anointed by God. “I fancied myself as some kind of god ...” he once wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.” When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that passage, Soros said, “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” Since I began to live it out. Those unfamiliar with Soros would probably dismiss the statement out of hand. But for those who have followed his career and sociopolitical endeavors, it cannot be taken quite so lightly. Soros has proved that with the vast resources of money at his command he has the ability to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he pumped so much cash into shaping former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.” Now he’s turned his eye on the internal affairs of the United States. Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world,” run by a Republican Party that is the devil child of an unholy alliance between “market fundamentalists” and “religious fundamentalists.” We have become a “supremacist” nation.

Can anyone imagine The LA Times writing anything like that today about The Open Society founder - protector of minorities, supporter of progressives, and general global anti-right chaos agent.

Worse still, this 'god' (with a small g) thinks he might be mad:

“Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad,” Soros once confided on British television. “In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Perhaps that explains his omnipresence at the loci of every chaos-engine-enabling event around the world.

The LA Times ends on a prophetic note:

In his book, “Soros on Soros,” he says: “I do not accept the rules imposed by others.... And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply.” Clearly, Soros considers himself to be someone who is able to determine when the “normal rules” should and shouldn’t apply.

He who buys the most DAs, makes the rules (or sows enough chaos to reflexively create new rules).