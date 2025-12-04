German Army Launches Major Security Probe After 20,000 Rounds Stolen From Civilian Truck In Unsecured Parking Lot

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Approximately 20,000 rounds of Bundeswehr ammunition were stolen from a civilian transport truck after the driver parked overnight in an unsecured industrial-area lot near Burg, outside Magdeburg, the German defense ministry confirmed on Monday.

The incident, first reported by the platform Meetingpoint Jerichower Land and developed by Der Spiegel, has prompted a joint investigation by the Bundeswehr and local police amid concerns the theft was not random but carried out by perpetrators who may have been monitoring the vehicle.

According to the ministry, the driver — employed by a civilian company contracted to move ammunition for the armed forces — opted to stop for the night and reportedly checked into a hotel, leaving the cargo unattended. When he arrived at a nearby barracks the following morning, soldiers immediately noticed signs of tampering and reviewed the manifests.

An initial assessment found that approximately 10,000 live 9mm pistol rounds, 9,900 blank rifle cartridges, and several smoke grenades were missing in what officials described as a serious security breach.

“A particular danger comes from 9mm cartridges: This is the most widely used caliber worldwide for pistols and submachine guns. It is live, lethal ammunition,” Meetingpoint wrote.

“We are taking the incident very seriously and are thoroughly investigating the matter. We are supporting the investigating authorities in all further steps,” a spokesperson for the Bundeswehr’s support division told the site.

According to Der Spiegel, early findings suggest the transport company violated Bundeswehr safety protocols. Contracts require that ammunition transports be staffed with two drivers, ensuring one is continuously observing the vehicle during any stop. In this case, investigators say the unplanned overnight stop was not authorized and security rules were not followed.

Bundeswehr sources believe the theft was unlikely to be opportunistic. Instead, they fear the cargo may have been targeted, with the offenders waiting for the moment the vehicle was left unattended.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the ministry has not yet commented on whether organized crime or extremist groups are suspected.

The driver has not been publicly identified, and neither Germany’s federal defense ministry nor investigators have disclosed whether disciplinary or contractual measures will follow against the transport company.

Read more here...