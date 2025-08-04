German Military Sees 28% Surge In Recruits As Leaders Hype Russia Threat

Germany's historic reversal on its military posture and stregnth has long been on display since near the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Berlin has been drastically expanding its military spending and is even recently mulling compulsory service for the nation's armed forces.

But even without this more dramatic action, the reality is that interest in joining the German Armed Forces has grown significantly, with military recruitment up 28% so far in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to new Defence Ministry information published Thursday.

Via Reuters

By July 21, approximately 13,750 new recruits had joined the Bundeswehr, the defense miinistry said - which has involved fixed-term service contracts and voluntary military service.

This has apparently been an increasingly attractive route for young people after finishing school. Currently, the Bundeswehr has around 183,100 active personnel, which is an increase of about 2,000 compared to last year.

Voluntary service participation has also climbed by roughly 15%, reaching 11,350 recruits. While these numbers pale in comparison to the much larger militaries of the US, Russia, or even Ukraine - it marks the start of what could be a historic shift after the German military's post-WWII effective decimation.

The Defence Ministry credits the increase to focused recruitment efforts on growing concerns about global security, and of course the percieved threat to Europe by Russia as a result of the still raging Ukraine war which is not far away geographically.

The Kremlin has consistently denied allegations that President Putin has his eyes set on invading Europe or even a NATO 'eastern flank' country.

German officials have voiced their view that the rise in enlistment encouraging, particularly given the urgent need to expand the military's ranks. Later this month Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Cabinet is expected to vote on a draft bill to reform military service.

All of this also of course makes NATO leadership happy, and is in the context of President Trump's serious push to get European members of the alliance to shoulder more of the common defense burden.

If passed, the changes could come into effect in early 2026, prioritizing voluntary enlistment and improved conditions, featuring for example better pay - with the aim of attracting up to 15,000 new conscripts annually, according to German media.