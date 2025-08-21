The Germans Are Invading Poland (This Time With Real Estate Investment Capital)

Via Remix News,

Polish media outlets and some citizens are lamenting German real estate investors who are swooping into the Polish city of Wrocław and buying up 1,486 apartments, after an agreement was signed on Aug. 16 of this year. However, Wrocław is only one city, and across the country, these same German investors are buying up 5,300 parents in total, for which the Germans will pay €564 million.

In Wrocław, the major investment involves numerous buildings on Horbaczewskiego, Jaworska, Zakładowa, and Grabiszyńska Streets.

Not everyone is happy about the deal.

“Germans are buying nearly 1,500 apartments in Wrocław. They will take over entire apartment blocks, along with their residents. And this is just the beginning of Western companies entering our real estate market. European companies have many times greater capital, so they will easily outbid Polish companies. Either we introduce appropriate taxation for this type of business, or in a dozen or so years we’ll wake up with our hand in the pot. Once again,” wrote political activist Adam Czarnecki on X.

The case concerns buildings constructed by companies associated with the developer Echo Investment, which house apartments for rent under the Resi4Rent brand. On Aug. 16, a preliminary agreement was signed for the sale of all shares in 18 property management companies across the country.

The purchase was made by developer Vantage Development, which in turn is owned by the German investment fund TAG Beteiligungs und Immobilienverwaltungs GmbHz.

The Polish newspaper wPolityce.pl wrote the “Germans are rubbing their hands.”

In Germany itself, investors have bought up substantial amounts of property in major cities like Hamburg, Berlin and Munich, helping drive up prices for locals. The role of foreign capital flowing into Western countries remains a point of contention. In some nations like New Zealand, a ban on foreign real estate investors was enacted to help tame real estate prices and ensure locals have a chance to afford apartments and homes in their own country.

As for Poland, it is increasingly a popular destination for foreign capital. In Germany, top news papers have run headlines such as “Why the real estate market in Poland is one of the most attractive in the world.”

The deal in Wrocław still needs approval

The outlet for writes, “As for Wrocław itself, the TuWrocław.com website reports that the buildings in question are at Zakładowa 24 (302 apartments); Jaworska 6-8 (681 apartments); Horbaczewskiego 16 (301 apartments); and Grabiszyńska 91 (202 apartments).”

The transaction still needs to be approved by the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, but could be finalized by mid-December 2025.

The acquisition of residential buildings by German-based Vantage Development and Robyg, which is owned by the same company, is not the only investment in Wrocław. The company is also invested in Port Popowice.

The issue of investors buying up property in major European cities is not only an issue involving Germans, however, Poles may be especially sensitive to German investors due to the historical conflicts between the two countries.

