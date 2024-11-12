Germany Doesn't Have Enough Paper For Early Elections? Paper Industry Contradicts Claims...

Via Remix News,

In the latest sign that Germany is becoming a joke country, Federal Election Director Ruth Brand claimed the country does not have enough paper for early elections in a letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. She warned of “incalculable risks” if elections are held early.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a plenary session during an EU Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

She furthermore warned of a “great challenge in today’s world to actually procure paper and carry out printing ballots.”

Scholz himself is reportedly looking to delay elections as long as possible, and such an excuse may play right into his hands. He only wants a vote of confidence in January, two months after the dissolution of his government coalition, but now pressure is growing for new elections before Christmas, as the country’s economic situation continues to spiral.

Despite Brand’s claims about a paper shortage, the paper industry itself is actively contradicting her.

“We have paper. The German paper industry is very efficient,” said the managing director of the paper industry association, Alexander von Reibnitz to state-media outlet ZDF. Regarding whether the industry can provide enough paper, he said:

“The clear answer is yes. If ordered in time, we can supply the paper needed for an early federal election.”

In fact, even Poland has stepped in to help should Germany not be able to procure enough paper.

“If Germany needs printers and paper, we will definitely sell both to our neighbors,” said left-liberal MEP Dariusz Joński. “Polish companies will also profit from this, which will further increase the competitiveness of our economy.”

In another sign that claims of not enough paper may not hold water, Germany is the largest producer of paper in all the European Union. Almost 13 million cubic meters of paper were produced in 2020, while Poland is far behind with 3.5 million cubic meters.

For a national election, Germany will need several thousand tons of paper, according to estimates. There is therefore little doubt that federal elections represent a serious challenge. For example, in all of 2022, the administration of Germany used 3,800 tons of standard printer paper. For just one election, the country is expected to go through approximately the same amount of paper.

However, following news that the paper industry could indeed fulfill paper orders for a new election, Scholz agreed to a vote of no confidence before Christmas.

“I agree: if (SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf) Mützenich and (CDU opposition leader Friedrich) Merz come to an agreement, I will base my decision on that,” adding, “I am not clinging to my office.”

